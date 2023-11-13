Unibond Aero 360 Compact Moisture Absorber

Help protect your home from excess moisture and its consequences and create a healthy indoor climate with the UniBond AERO 360º Compact Moisture Absorber! Are you looking to reduce excess moisture in your home? Thanks to its 360° air circulation, the AERO 360° Compact dehumidifier though smaller in size achieves the same results as the standard Aero 360 device. The odour neutraliser effectively absorbs moisture to help create a comfortable indoor climate and prevent common damp problems such as condensation, mould and musty smells. Featuring innovative 2-in-1 refill tab technology, the moisture absorber not only reduces excess moisture but also neutralises odours. The AERO 360° tab is comprised of ultra-active crystals and its patented wave-shaped surface enhances air exposure and circulation. Additionally, the tab includes patented anti-odour agents which capture and neutralise bad smells. The UniBond moisture absorber device also indicates when a refill is required, promising non-stop moisture control. To use: Push the ‘OPEN’ button on the lower left and right of the hood and lift up the hood from the device. Open the refill tab packaging. Place the tab with the blue side facing downwards on top of the axis and close the device. Benefits at a glance • Controls moisture and neutralises bad odours • AERO 360° refill tab: for up to 90 days of freshness* • Smart, compact design for all rooms around your home of up to 20m² • Non-electric, silent •Format: 1 Device incl. 1 refill tab 450g

The UniBond brand covers a wide-range of product categories including construction adhesives, sealants, tiling and moisture absorbers. UniBond empowers and inspires creators and doers to take on their project with confidence and to complete with pride. The No More Nails construction adhesive range enters its 26th year, and in 2019 launched the No More Nails All Materials sub-range to widen the scope of bonding applications. UniBond Sealants has a wide range of products for kitchen & bathroom with superior Triple Protection anti-mould system as well as specific indoor and outdoor products. The UniBond ReNEW concept targets new-users with a super easy-to use applicator and formulation which goes on top of your existing sealant to create a new and professional-looking finish. In 2020, UniBond launched the UltraForce Tiling range to step-on the ready-mixed tile adhesive market and re-state UniBond as the DIYers champion. UniBond Aero 360 improves the air quality in your home. This refillable moisture absorber controls moisture levels to help prevent condensation, mould and musty smells. It not only protects your home and belongings, but also improves your well-being and that of your family.

Patented Technology(^1) (^1)Patented, wave shaped refill tab for enhanced air contact and patented anti-odour technology Patent valid in the UK. 20 m^2 1x Incl. Box - Card - widely recycled Bag - Plastic - recycle with carrier bags at larger stores - not at kerbside Source Box - Card 100% recycled content Device - Plastic >95% recycled content - white lid and silver plastic 100% recyclable

Moisture and Odour control - The AERO 360° moisture absorber is a simple solution to effectively absorb excess moisture and neutralise bad smells in your home. It is ideal for rooms up to 20m². Optimal performance – The aerodynamic design promotes 360° air circulation for advanced efficiency. The tabs are made of active moisture absorbing crystals and include patented anti-odour agents. Safe and silent – The AERO 360° humidity absorber device functions without electricity and provides maximum safety thanks to its spill-prevention system. The AERO 360° refills last up to 3 months. Compact - the AERO 360° Compact dehumidifier achieves the same results, just in a smaller device!

Net Contents

450g ℮

Preparation and Usage