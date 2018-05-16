We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.
Manage cookies
Search with a list of items 

New

Drinks By The Dram Whisky Dram Tasting Set 3 X 30Ml

No ratings yetWrite a review
Drinks By The Dram Whisky Dram Tasting Set 3 X 30Ml
£9.00
£100.00/litre

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Wales or Scotland due to local Minimum Unit Pricing laws. Sign in to see the correct price in your region. Click here for more information.

Product Description

  • Drinks By The Dram Whsky Dram T/Set 3 x 30ml
  • Join the team from drinks by the dram for a whisky tasting masterclass learn about the interesting characteristics of this fine selection of whiskies.
  • Filled with our award-winning 30ml drams, our tasting sets are specially created to showcase the very best that the drinks world has to offer. Made up of thousands of whiskies, gins, rums, vodkas, and many other fine spirits, the drinks by the dram range was created to offer connoisseurs and newcomers alike the chance to taste and enjoy the exciting world of spirits.
  • Drinks by the Dram is a registered trade mark of Atom Supplies Limited.
  • © 2022 Atom Supplies Limited. All rights reserved.
  • Exclusive Online Tasting Details on Reverse
  • Pack size: 90ML

Information

Alcohol Type

Spirits

Storage Type

Ambient

Name and address

  • Atom Supplies Limited,
  • Unit 1,
  • Ton Business Park,
  • Tonbridge,
  • Kent,
  • TN9 1RA,

Return to

  • Atom Supplies Limited,
  • Unit 1,
  • Ton Business Park,
  • Tonbridge,
  • Kent,
  • TN9 1RA,
  • UK.

Net Contents

3 x 30ml ℮

View all Spirits Gift Sets

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2022

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Write a review

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

£0.00 Guide price
Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here