Pink Gin 5Cl & Scented Candle Gift Set

Product Description
- Gin and Strawberry Scented Candle
- Gordon's premium pink distilled gin was inspired by Gordon's original 1880 pink gin recipe. Crafted to balance the refreshing taste of Gordon's with the sweetness of raspberries and strawberries with the tang of redcurrant. Made using only the highest quality ingredients and only natural flavourings to provide an authentic real berry flavour.
- A 5cl Bottle of Gordon's Premium Pink Distilled Gin and Scented Candle
Information
Alcohol Units
1.9
ABV
37.5% vol
Country
China
Alcohol Type
Liqueur
Storage Type
Ambient
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place away from direct sunlight and strong odours.
Produce of
Product of China. Packed in the UK
Preparation and Usage
- 30 hours burn time
- Please retain this packaging for future reference.
Warnings
- THIS SET IS NOT PRODUCED WITH THE AUTHORISATION OF ANY COMPANY WITHIN THE DIAGEO GROUP.
- NEVER LEAVE A BURNING CANDLE UNATTENDED. Burn your candle out of the reach of children and pets. Always leave at least 10cm between two or more burning candles. Never have your candle burning on or near anything flammable. Do not place candles in a draught, or near a source of heat. Always place your candle in an upright position. Trim wick to approximately 1cm before lighting. Extinguish the flame before it reaches the base of the candle. Always use a candleholder. Keep the wax pool clear of matches and any other debris to avoid flaring. Never move a burning candle. Never use liquid to extinguish.
Recycling info
Carton. Recyclable
Name and address
- Packed by:
- Blue Tree Ltd,
- Melbourn Science Park,
- Melbourn,
- SG8 6HB.
Distributor address
- Blue Tree Ltd,
- Melbourn Science Park,
- Melbourn,
- SG8 6HB.
- BTGG Europe Limited,
- The Black Church,
Return to
- Blue Tree Ltd,
- Melbourn Science Park,
- Melbourn,
- SG8 6HB.
- BTGG Europe Limited,
- The Black Church,
- St. Mary's Place,
- Dublin 7,
- D07 P4AX,
- Ireland.
- www.bluetreegifts.co.uk
Lower age limit
18 Years
Safety information
