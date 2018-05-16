We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.
Manage cookies
Search with a list of items 

Pink Gin 5Cl & Scented Candle Gift Set

No ratings yetWrite a review
Pink Gin 5Cl & Scented Candle Gift Set
£5.00
£5.00/each

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Wales or Scotland due to local Minimum Unit Pricing laws. Sign in to see the correct price in your region. Click here for more information.

Product Description

  • Gin and Strawberry Scented Candle
  • Gordon's premium pink distilled gin was inspired by Gordon's original 1880 pink gin recipe. Crafted to balance the refreshing taste of Gordon's with the sweetness of raspberries and strawberries with the tang of redcurrant. Made using only the highest quality ingredients and only natural flavourings to provide an authentic real berry flavour.
  • A 5cl Bottle of Gordon's Premium Pink Distilled Gin and Scented Candle

Information

Alcohol Units

1.9

ABV

37.5% vol

Country

China

Alcohol Type

Liqueur

Storage Type

Ambient

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place away from direct sunlight and strong odours.

Produce of

Product of China. Packed in the UK

Preparation and Usage

  • 30 hours burn time
  • Please retain this packaging for future reference.

Warnings

  • THIS SET IS NOT PRODUCED WITH THE AUTHORISATION OF ANY COMPANY WITHIN THE DIAGEO GROUP.
  • NEVER LEAVE A BURNING CANDLE UNATTENDED. Burn your candle out of the reach of children and pets. Always leave at least 10cm between two or more burning candles. Never have your candle burning on or near anything flammable. Do not place candles in a draught, or near a source of heat. Always place your candle in an upright position. Trim wick to approximately 1cm before lighting. Extinguish the flame before it reaches the base of the candle. Always use a candleholder. Keep the wax pool clear of matches and any other debris to avoid flaring. Never move a burning candle. Never use liquid to extinguish.

Recycling info

Carton. Recyclable

Name and address

  • Packed by:
  • Blue Tree Ltd,
  • Melbourn Science Park,
  • Melbourn,
  • SG8 6HB.

Distributor address

  • Blue Tree Ltd,
  • Melbourn Science Park,
  • Melbourn,
  • SG8 6HB.
  • BTGG Europe Limited,
  • The Black Church,

Return to

  • Blue Tree Ltd,
  • Melbourn Science Park,
  • Melbourn,
  • SG8 6HB.
  • BTGG Europe Limited,
  • The Black Church,
  • St. Mary's Place,
  • Dublin 7,
  • D07 P4AX,
  • Ireland.
  • www.bluetreegifts.co.uk

Lower age limit

18 Years

Safety information

THIS SET IS NOT PRODUCED WITH THE AUTHORISATION OF ANY COMPANY WITHIN THE DIAGEO GROUP. NEVER LEAVE A BURNING CANDLE UNATTENDED. Burn your candle out of the reach of children and pets. Always leave at least 10cm between two or more burning candles. Never have your candle burning on or near anything flammable. Do not place candles in a draught, or near a source of heat. Always place your candle in an upright position. Trim wick to approximately 1cm before lighting. Extinguish the flame before it reaches the base of the candle. Always use a candleholder. Keep the wax pool clear of matches and any other debris to avoid flaring. Never move a burning candle. Never use liquid to extinguish.

View all Spirits Gift Sets

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2023

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Write a review

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Basket

£0.00 Guide price
Checkout

Empty Basket

Products you add to your basket will appear here