Tesco Finest Cranberry Topped Pork Turkey Stuffing Pie 860G

This product is available for delivery and collection until 24/12/22

£9.00
£1.05/100g

1/8 of a pie

Energy
1338kJ
321kcal
16%of the reference intake
Fat
19.3g

high

28%of the reference intake
Saturates
7.1g

high

36%of the reference intake
Sugars
5.8g

medium

6%of the reference intake
Salt
0.86g

medium

14%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1238kJ / 297kcal

Product Description

  • Layers of seasoned uncured pork, seasoned turkey, and seasoned uncured pork with caramelised onion and stuffing in a hot water crust pastry topped with cranberry and port jelly, cranberries and pastry leaf decorations.
  • Our layered festive pie is baked in a crisp, golden brown hot water crust pastry. The bottom layer is made with selected British pork cuts in pork stock, then topped with a layer of British turkey breast and thigh meat marinated with onion, oregano, sage and thyme. Finally, a layer of pork stuffing flavoured with caramelised onion and sage. The pie is filled with a sharp, fruity Port and cranberry jelly and finished with 4 decorative pastry leaves for a festive feel. The ultimate Christmas centrepiece.
  • Savoury & Indulgent with a fruity Port and cranberry jelly
  • Pack size: 860G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Pork (32%), Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Turkey (12%), Pork Lard, Water, Sugar, Onion, Palm Oil, Rapeseed Oil, Potato Starch, Cranberry, Concentrated Cranberry Juice, Salt, Pork Gelatine, Ruby Port, Pork Extract, Red Onion, Parsley, Pasteurised Egg, White Pepper, Sage, Muscovado Sugar, Balsamic Vinegar [Wine Vinegar, Grape Must], White Wine Vinegar, Thyme, Nutmeg, Oregano, Bay Leaf, Coriander, Mace, Cayenne Pepper, Black Pepper.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 3 days and by 'use by' date shown. Not suitable for freezing.

Produce of

Made using British pork and turkey.

Number of uses

8 Servings

Recycling info

Carton. Recycle

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

860g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g1/8 of a pie (108g)
Energy1238kJ / 297kcal1338kJ / 321kcal
Fat17.9g19.3g
Saturates6.5g7.1g
Carbohydrate19.8g21.4g
Sugars5.4g5.8g
Fibre1.1g1.2g
Protein13.6g14.7g
Salt0.80g0.86g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--
