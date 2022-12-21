Tesco Finest Cranberry Topped Pork Turkey Stuffing Pie 860G
1/8 of a pie
- Energy
- 1338kJ
-
- 321kcal
- 16%of the reference intake
- Fat
- 19.3g
- 28%of the reference intake
- Saturates
- 7.1g
- 36%of the reference intake
- Sugars
- 5.8g
- 6%of the reference intake
- Salt
- 0.86g
- 14%of the reference intake
high
high
medium
medium
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1238kJ / 297kcal
Product Description
- Layers of seasoned uncured pork, seasoned turkey, and seasoned uncured pork with caramelised onion and stuffing in a hot water crust pastry topped with cranberry and port jelly, cranberries and pastry leaf decorations.
- Our layered festive pie is baked in a crisp, golden brown hot water crust pastry. The bottom layer is made with selected British pork cuts in pork stock, then topped with a layer of British turkey breast and thigh meat marinated with onion, oregano, sage and thyme. Finally, a layer of pork stuffing flavoured with caramelised onion and sage. The pie is filled with a sharp, fruity Port and cranberry jelly and finished with 4 decorative pastry leaves for a festive feel. The ultimate Christmas centrepiece.
- Savoury & Indulgent with a fruity Port and cranberry jelly
- Pack size: 860G
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Pork (32%), Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Turkey (12%), Pork Lard, Water, Sugar, Onion, Palm Oil, Rapeseed Oil, Potato Starch, Cranberry, Concentrated Cranberry Juice, Salt, Pork Gelatine, Ruby Port, Pork Extract, Red Onion, Parsley, Pasteurised Egg, White Pepper, Sage, Muscovado Sugar, Balsamic Vinegar [Wine Vinegar, Grape Must], White Wine Vinegar, Thyme, Nutmeg, Oregano, Bay Leaf, Coriander, Mace, Cayenne Pepper, Black Pepper.
Allergy Information
- For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 3 days and by 'use by' date shown. Not suitable for freezing.
Produce of
Made using British pork and turkey.
Number of uses
8 Servings
Recycling info
Carton. Recycle
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
860g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|1/8 of a pie (108g)
|Energy
|1238kJ / 297kcal
|1338kJ / 321kcal
|Fat
|17.9g
|19.3g
|Saturates
|6.5g
|7.1g
|Carbohydrate
|19.8g
|21.4g
|Sugars
|5.4g
|5.8g
|Fibre
|1.1g
|1.2g
|Protein
|13.6g
|14.7g
|Salt
|0.80g
|0.86g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As sold
|-
|-
