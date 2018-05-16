Buttermilk Salted Caramel Crunch Chocolate Egg & Bar 180G

Product Description
- Generously Thick Plant-Powered Caramel Choccy Egg with Sea Salt and Crunchy Caramel Flakes, Plus an Award Winning Caramel Nougat Bar
- Same egg, 25% less packaging*
- Zero waste
- *We've shrunk our packaging but not our delicious eggs! We're determined to reduce our impact on the planet so we've removed 25% cardboard weight compared to last year! We promise to only use packaging that's recycled, recyclable or reusable. The materials that make up this product are all 100% recyclable and can be popped into your household or supermarket recycling bins.
- Find out more at buttermilk.co.uk/zerowaste
- Made for life's little indulgences.
- When it comes to choosing or sharing a treat, we believe that everyone should be able to enjoy exceptional tasting treats.
- Which is why our choccies are plant based and made from natural ingredients.
- No nasties. No waste.
- No excuses not to share!
- Dairy Free - Enjoyed by More People
- Treat yourself better
- Palm Oil Free - A Happier Planet
- Natural Ingredients - A Better Quality Treat
- Gluten Free
- Free from: Milk, Gluten
- No artificial colours or flavours
- Great for Vegans
- Vegan friendly recipe
- Pack size: 180G
Information
Allergy Information
- May Contain: Nuts, Peanuts
Storage
Best before: see base of pack.Store in cool, dark, dry conditions. Do not refrigerate. Once opened keep tightly sealed and consume within two weeks.
Produce of
Made in the UK
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From Artificial Flavours
Name and address
- Made by:
- Buttermilk Confections Ltd.,
- The Buttermilk Kitchen,
- Cooksland,
- Bodmin,
- England,
Return to
- Buttermilk Confections Ltd.,
- The Buttermilk Kitchen,
- Cooksland,
- Bodmin,
- England,
- PL31 2QB.
- WWW.BUTTERMILK.CO.UK
Net Contents
180g ℮
- Sea Salted Caramel Crunch Choccy Egg 130g
- Caramel Nougat Bar 50g
Information
Ingredients
Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Rice Powder (Dried Rice Syrup, Rice Starch, Rice Flour), Cocoa Mass, Glucose Syrup, Emulsifiers (Sunflower Lecithin, Rapeseed Lecithin), Sea Salt (0.3%), Natural Flavorings, Choccy contains minimum 40% Cocoa Solids
Allergy Information
- May Contain: Nuts, Peanuts
Storage
- Best before: see base of pack.Store in cool, dark, dry conditions. Do not refrigerate. Once opened keep tightly sealed and consume within two weeks.
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100g:
|Energy
|2012kJ, 486kcal
|Fat
|34.7g
|of which Saturates
|20.6g
|Carbohydrates
|41.8g
|of which Sugars
|41.0g
|Protein
|2.5g
|Salt
|0.40g
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100g:
|Energy
|1987kJ, 479kcal
|Fat
|33.0g
|of which Saturates
|20.0g
|Carbohydrates
|44.0g
|of which Sugars
|42.0g
|Protein
|2.4g
|Salt
|0.31g
