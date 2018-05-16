We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Buttermilk Salted Caramel Crunch Chocolate Egg & Bar 180G

£6.00
Product Description

  • Generously Thick Plant-Powered Caramel Choccy Egg with Sea Salt and Crunchy Caramel Flakes, Plus an Award Winning Caramel Nougat Bar
  • Same egg, 25% less packaging*
  • Zero waste
  • *We've shrunk our packaging but not our delicious eggs! We're determined to reduce our impact on the planet so we've removed 25% cardboard weight compared to last year! We promise to only use packaging that's recycled, recyclable or reusable. The materials that make up this product are all 100% recyclable and can be popped into your household or supermarket recycling bins.
  • Find out more at buttermilk.co.uk/zerowaste
  • Made for life's little indulgences.
  • When it comes to choosing or sharing a treat, we believe that everyone should be able to enjoy exceptional tasting treats.
  • Which is why our choccies are plant based and made from natural ingredients.
  • No nasties. No waste.
  • No excuses not to share!
  • ©2023 Buttermilk Confections Ltd.
  • Dairy Free - Enjoyed by More People
  • Treat yourself better
  • Palm Oil Free - A Happier Planet
  • Natural Ingredients - A Better Quality Treat
  • Gluten Free
  • Free from: Milk, Gluten
  • No artificial colours or flavours
  • Great for Vegans
  • Vegan friendly recipe
  • Pack size: 180G

Information

Allergy Information

  • May Contain: Nuts, Peanuts

Storage

Best before: see base of pack.Store in cool, dark, dry conditions. Do not refrigerate. Once opened keep tightly sealed and consume within two weeks.

Produce of

Made in the UK

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours

Name and address

  • Made by:
  • Buttermilk Confections Ltd.,
  • The Buttermilk Kitchen,
  • Cooksland,
  • Bodmin,
  • England,

Return to

  • Buttermilk Confections Ltd.,
  • The Buttermilk Kitchen,
  • Cooksland,
  • Bodmin,
  • England,
  • PL31 2QB.
  • WWW.BUTTERMILK.CO.UK

Net Contents

180g ℮

Information

Ingredients

Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Rice Powder (Dried Rice Syrup, Rice Starch, Rice Flour), Cocoa Mass, Glucose Syrup, Emulsifiers (Sunflower Lecithin, Rapeseed Lecithin), Sea Salt (0.3%), Natural Flavorings, Choccy contains minimum 40% Cocoa Solids

Allergy Information

  • May Contain: Nuts, Peanuts

Storage

  • Best before: see base of pack.Store in cool, dark, dry conditions. Do not refrigerate. Once opened keep tightly sealed and consume within two weeks.

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100g:
Energy2012kJ, 486kcal
Fat34.7g
of which Saturates20.6g
Carbohydrates41.8g
of which Sugars41.0g
Protein2.5g
Salt0.40g

Information

Ingredients

Sugar, Glucose Syrup, Cocoa Butter, Rice Powder (Dried Rice Syrup, Rice Starch, Rice Flour), Cocoa Mass, Coconut Oil, Water, Golden Syrup, Brown Sugar, Cocoa Powder, Sea Salt, Emulsifiers (Sunflower Lecithin, Rapeseed Lecithin), Hydrolysed Pea Protein, Natural Flavourings

Allergy Information

  • May Contain: Nuts, Peanuts

Storage

  • Best before: see base of pack.Store in cool, dark, dry conditions. Do not refrigerate. Once opened keep tightly sealed and consume within two weeks.

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100g:
Energy1987kJ, 479kcal
Fat33.0g
of which Saturates20.0g
Carbohydrates44.0g
of which Sugars42.0g
Protein2.4g
Salt0.31g
