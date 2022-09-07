We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Bol Hazelnut Latte Power Shake 450G

Write a review
Bol Hazelnut Latte Power Shake 450G
£3.50
£7.78/kg

Product Description

  • Hazelnut Latte Power Shake
  • Eat as part of a balanced diet and healthy lifestyle.
  • This Bol is high in protein which contributes to the maintenance of muscle mass
  • Since 2015, we've been on a mission to inspire the world to eat more plants and help busy people eat well.
  • We have taken things to the next level with our new Power Shakes. Packed full of mother nature's finest ingredients, these gorgeous glass bottles deliver the perfect ready-to-drink 100% nutritionally complete meal. Healthy, delicious and great on the go.
  • Power your day the Bol way. We hope you love them as much as we enjoy making them. Eat plants. Love life. Paul Paul, founder
  • 20g High Protein
  • Nutritionally Complete Meal
  • 324 Kcal Per Serving
  • 1 Shot of Espresso
  • 26 Vitamins & Minerals
  • Dishwasher safe
  • No Added Sugar
  • Contains naturally occurring sugars
  • Dairy & Gluten Free
  • Vegetarian Society Approved - Vegan
  • Pack size: 450G
  This Bol is high in protein which contributes to the maintenance of muscle mass
  • 20g High Protein
  • No Added Sugar

Information

Ingredients

Soya Protein Blend (Water, Soya Protein), Dates, Hazelnut Butter (Roasted Hazelnuts) (4%), Banana Puree, Coconut Milk (Coconut, Water), Cornflour, Carrot Puree, Arabica Ground Coffee, Vitamin Complex, Salt

Allergy Information

  • May contain traces of Peanuts and other Nuts Allergens in Bold.

Storage

Use by: see neck. Keep refrigerated & consume within 24 hours of opening.

Produce of

Made in the UK

Preparation and Usage

  • Shake before opening & serve chilled.

Warnings

  • Warning - high caffeine content

Name and address

  • Bol Foods,
  • London,
  • W2 1AY.
  • IE: 51 Bracken Rd,
  • D18 CV48.

Return to

  • Bol Foods,
  • London,
  • W2 1AY.
  • IE: 51 Bracken Rd,
  • D18 CV48.
  • hello@bolfoods.com

Net Contents

450g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer Bol 450gRI* Per Bol
Energy kJ302135816
Energy kcal7232416
Fat (g)3.214.421
of which saturates (g)0.73.116
Carbohydrate (g)6.026.810
of which sugars (g)4.118.320
Protein (g)4.520.441
Fibre (g)0.62.8
Salt (g)0.040.173
*Reference Intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)%NRV**
Vitamin A (µg)6730238
Vitamin D (µg)0.31.530
Vitamin E (mg)0.83.731
Vitamin K4.52027
Vitamin C146176
Thiamin (mg)0.10.541
Riboflavin (mg)0.21.069
Niacin (mg)1.25.333
Vitamin B6 (mg)0.31.289
Folic Acid (µg)125628
Vitamin B12 (µg)0.20.728
Biotin (µg)3.61632
Pantothenate (mg)0.41.831
Chloride (mg)9844155
Calcium (mg)3817021
Potassium (mg)12456028
Phosphorus (mg)4821631
Magnesium (mg)209024
Iron (mg)0.73.122
Zinc (mg)0.52.121
Copper (mg)0.10.223
Manganese (mg)0.10.525
Selenium (µg)3.01222
Chromium (µg)1.88.220
Molybdenum (µg)2.31020
Iodine (µg)7.03121
**Nutrient Reference Values (NRV) in 450g---

Safety information

Warning - high caffeine content

