Bol Hazelnut Latte Power Shake 450G
Product Description
- Hazelnut Latte Power Shake
- Eat as part of a balanced diet and healthy lifestyle.
- This Bol is high in protein which contributes to the maintenance of muscle mass
- Since 2015, we've been on a mission to inspire the world to eat more plants and help busy people eat well.
- We have taken things to the next level with our new Power Shakes. Packed full of mother nature's finest ingredients, these gorgeous glass bottles deliver the perfect ready-to-drink 100% nutritionally complete meal. Healthy, delicious and great on the go.
- Power your day the Bol way. We hope you love them as much as we enjoy making them. Eat plants. Love life. Paul Paul, founder
- 20g High Protein
- Nutritionally Complete Meal
- 324 Kcal Per Serving
- 1 Shot of Espresso
- 26 Vitamins & Minerals
- Dishwasher safe
- No Added Sugar
- Contains naturally occurring sugars
- Dairy & Gluten Free
- Vegetarian Society Approved - Vegan
- Pack size: 450G
Information
Ingredients
Soya Protein Blend (Water, Soya Protein), Dates, Hazelnut Butter (Roasted Hazelnuts) (4%), Banana Puree, Coconut Milk (Coconut, Water), Cornflour, Carrot Puree, Arabica Ground Coffee, Vitamin Complex, Salt
Allergy Information
- May contain traces of Peanuts and other Nuts Allergens in Bold.
Storage
Use by: see neck. Keep refrigerated & consume within 24 hours of opening.
Produce of
Made in the UK
Preparation and Usage
- Shake before opening & serve chilled.
Warnings
- Warning - high caffeine content
Name and address
- Bol Foods,
- London,
- W2 1AY.
- IE: 51 Bracken Rd,
- D18 CV48.
Return to
- hello@bolfoods.com
Net Contents
450g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per Bol 450g
|RI* Per Bol
|Energy kJ
|302
|1358
|16
|Energy kcal
|72
|324
|16
|Fat (g)
|3.2
|14.4
|21
|of which saturates (g)
|0.7
|3.1
|16
|Carbohydrate (g)
|6.0
|26.8
|10
|of which sugars (g)
|4.1
|18.3
|20
|Protein (g)
|4.5
|20.4
|41
|Fibre (g)
|0.6
|2.8
|Salt (g)
|0.04
|0.17
|3
|*Reference Intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)
|%NRV**
|Vitamin A (µg)
|67
|302
|38
|Vitamin D (µg)
|0.3
|1.5
|30
|Vitamin E (mg)
|0.8
|3.7
|31
|Vitamin K
|4.5
|20
|27
|Vitamin C
|14
|61
|76
|Thiamin (mg)
|0.1
|0.5
|41
|Riboflavin (mg)
|0.2
|1.0
|69
|Niacin (mg)
|1.2
|5.3
|33
|Vitamin B6 (mg)
|0.3
|1.2
|89
|Folic Acid (µg)
|12
|56
|28
|Vitamin B12 (µg)
|0.2
|0.7
|28
|Biotin (µg)
|3.6
|16
|32
|Pantothenate (mg)
|0.4
|1.8
|31
|Chloride (mg)
|98
|441
|55
|Calcium (mg)
|38
|170
|21
|Potassium (mg)
|124
|560
|28
|Phosphorus (mg)
|48
|216
|31
|Magnesium (mg)
|20
|90
|24
|Iron (mg)
|0.7
|3.1
|22
|Zinc (mg)
|0.5
|2.1
|21
|Copper (mg)
|0.1
|0.2
|23
|Manganese (mg)
|0.1
|0.5
|25
|Selenium (µg)
|3.0
|12
|22
|Chromium (µg)
|1.8
|8.2
|20
|Molybdenum (µg)
|2.3
|10
|20
|Iodine (µg)
|7.0
|31
|21
|**Nutrient Reference Values (NRV) in 450g
|-
|-
|-
Safety information
Warning - high caffeine content
