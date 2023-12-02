We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.

Manage cookies
Tesco Home
image 1 of So Divine Kegel Ball Training Set
image 1 of So Divine Kegel Ball Training Setimage 2 of So Divine Kegel Ball Training Setimage 3 of So Divine Kegel Ball Training Set

So Divine Kegel Ball Training Set

4(1)
Write a review

£30.00

£30.00/each

Double Clubcard Points on Selected Healthcare Products. Clubcard / App required, offer is valid for delivery from 15/11/23 until 05/12/23 Subject to availability.

SO DIVINE KEGEL BALL TRAINING SET
Give your vagina care, love and attention with a bespoke workout. Training with Kegel balls builds strength and helps restore pelvic floor muscles with the benefits of healthier clitoral tissue, enhanced orgasms, and improved bladder control. Nurture and protect with this silicone, body-safe three-piece set. Prevents climacturia to avoid leakage when you climax. For official prolapse diagnosis, seek medical assistance. Best used with a water-based lubricant.
So Divine menopause range has been designed with input from menopause specialists to boost pleasure and sexual wellness during the menopause transition.Level 1 - 36gLevel 2 - 62gLevel 3 - 96g
Designed in UKAll rights reserved. So Divine is a registered trademark.
3 weights for progressive trainingEnhanced orgasmsProlapse diagnosis support toolPremium soft touch silicone

Produce of

Made in China

Preparation and Usage

Wash before and after each use. Recommended to use with water-based lubricant. For adult use as a non-medical pleasure device only. No medical claims are warranted or implied by the use of this product. Discontinue use if irritation or discomfort occurs. Do not use on swollen or inflamed areas or skin lacerations.

View all Condoms, Lubricants & Adult Devices

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2023

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here