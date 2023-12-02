SO DIVINE KEGEL BALL TRAINING SET

Give your vagina care, love and attention with a bespoke workout. Training with Kegel balls builds strength and helps restore pelvic floor muscles with the benefits of healthier clitoral tissue, enhanced orgasms, and improved bladder control. Nurture and protect with this silicone, body-safe three-piece set. Prevents climacturia to avoid leakage when you climax. For official prolapse diagnosis, seek medical assistance. Best used with a water-based lubricant.

So Divine menopause range has been designed with input from menopause specialists to boost pleasure and sexual wellness during the menopause transition. Level 1 - 36g Level 2 - 62g Level 3 - 96g

Designed in UK All rights reserved. So Divine is a registered trademark.

3 weights for progressive training Enhanced orgasms Prolapse diagnosis support tool Premium soft touch silicone

Produce of

Made in China

Preparation and Usage