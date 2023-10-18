We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Grenade Fan Favourites Selection Box Protein Bars 10 X 60G

Grenade Fan Favourites Selection Box Protein Bars 10 X 60G

Salted peanut flavour protein bar with roasted peanut pieces in white chocolate with sweeteners Cookie dough flavour protein bar with chocolate chips in milk chocolate with sweeteners Cookie flavour protein bar in white chocolate with sweeteners Salted caramel flavour protein bar with chocolate chips in milk chocolate sweeteners Fudge flavour protein bar with dark chocolate drops in milk chocolate with sweetenersGrenade® should be consumed as a part of a balanced diet.Even more flavours at GRENADE.COMInformed SportWe test, you trustBanned substance tested every batch
Products contain more than 10g/100g polyols: excessive consumption may cause laxative effect.Grenade® is Registered Trademark
High ProteinLow SugarWhite Chocolate Salted Peanut Flavour, Chocolate Chip Salted Caramel Flavour and Fudge Up Fudge Flavour - 20g Protein per 60g barChocolate Chip Cookie Dough Flavour - 21g Protein per 60g barWhite Chocolate Cookie Flavour - 22g Protein per 60g bar
Pack size: 600G
High ProteinLow Sugar

Allergy Information

May Contain: Cereals Containing Gluten, Eggs, Nuts, SesameContains: Milk, Peanuts, Soya

Number of uses

Serving Size: 1 bar (60g), Servings per package: 10

Net Contents

10 x 60g ℮

Additives

Contains Sweeteners

High ProteinLow SugarWhite Chocolate Salted Peanut Flavour, Chocolate Chip Salted Caramel Flavour and Fudge Up Fudge Flavour - 20g Protein per 60g barChocolate Chip Cookie Dough Flavour - 21g Protein per 60g barWhite Chocolate Cookie Flavour - 22g Protein per 60g bar

Ingredients

White Chocolate with Sweetener (31%) (Sweetener: Maltitol; Cocoa Butter, Whole Milk Powder, Emulsifier: Lecithins (Soy); Natural Flavouring), Protein Blend (Calcium Caseinate (Milk), Whey Protein Isolate (Milk)), Humectant: Glycerol, Bovine Collagen Hydrolysate, Roasted Peanut Pieces (7%), Water, Dietary Fibre: Polydextrose, Palm Fat, Peanut Paste (2.3%), Flavouring, Salt, Sweetener: Sucralose

Storage

Store in a cool dry place, at a temperature range of 15°C to 22°C, away from direct sunlight, extremes of heat change, odour & humidity.For best before see reverse of individual bar.

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100g:
Energy1679KJ, 403 Kcal
Fat20g
of which saturates9.7g
Carbohydrate32g
of which sugars3.4g
of which polyols28g
Fibre4.1g
Protein33g
Salt0.51g

