Prestone Eco Refill Screenwash 500Ml

1(1)
£3.50

£7.00/litre

Prestone Eco Refill is the latest development in the high performance screen wash range. By adding water to the super concentrated formula, 500ml of Eco Refill makes up to 5 litres of summer screen wash. Use Eco Refill in an empty 5 litre screen wash bottle and save over 75% plastic each time.Alongside being better for the environment by reducing the amount of plastic used, you still get the same level of high performance cleaning that you expect from a Prestone screen wash.
Prestone has over 100 years experience in car maintenance, developing products to excel in extremes.
Save over 75% plasticHigh performance cleaning500ml makes 5 litres of screen wash
Pack size: 500ML

Preparation and Usage

Empty contents into empty 5L Prestone Screen Wash bottle, and top up with 4.5L of water.Once diluted, add to screen wash reservoir.

