Prestone Eco Refill Screenwash 500Ml

Prestone Eco Refill is the latest development in the high performance screen wash range. By adding water to the super concentrated formula, 500ml of Eco Refill makes up to 5 litres of summer screen wash. Use Eco Refill in an empty 5 litre screen wash bottle and save over 75% plastic each time. Alongside being better for the environment by reducing the amount of plastic used, you still get the same level of high performance cleaning that you expect from a Prestone screen wash.

Prestone has over 100 years experience in car maintenance, developing products to excel in extremes.

Save over 75% plastic High performance cleaning 500ml makes 5 litres of screen wash

Pack size: 500ML

Preparation and Usage