Canti Prosecco Rose 200Ml & Milk Prseco Truffles 38G

£5.50
£5.50/each

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Wales or Scotland due to local Minimum Unit Pricing laws. Sign in to see the correct price in your region. Click here for more information.

Product Description

  • Canti Prosecco Rose 200ml & Mlk Prseco Trfls 38g
  • Canti Prosecco D.O.C. Rosé Extra Dry Millesimato 2020
  • Delicate pink colour, floral and fruity fragrance with a fresh, savory and elegant taste. Perfect for an aperitif, or to accompany light dishes and shellfish.
  • Milk Prosecco Truffle
  • Milk chocolate and fresh cream ganache center, blended with grappa di Prosecco and encased in a milk chocolate shell.
  • Canti Prosecco D.O.C. Rosé Extra Dry Millesimato 2020: Product of Italy
  • Milk Prosecco Truffle: Made in the UK.
  • Celebrate with Prosecco rosé
  • The Italian Wine Style

Information

Ingredients

Sugar, Cocoa, Butter, Whole Milk Powder, Fresh Cream (Milk), Glucose, Cocoa Mass, Grappa di Prosecco (4%), Sorbitol, (Emulsifier) Soya Lecithin, Natural Flavouring, Milk Chocolate contains minimum 34% Cocoa Solids, minimum 20% Milk Solids

Allergy Information

  • Canti Prosecco D.O.C. Rosé Extra Dry Millesimato 2020: Contains Sulphites, This product may contain Nut traces! For allergens, see ingredients in capitals.

Tasting Notes

  • Delicate pink colour, floral and fruity fragrance with a fresh, savory and elegant taste

Alcohol Units

2.2

ABV

11% vol

Alcohol Type

Wine

Storage Type

Ambient

Storage

Our chocolates are happiest kept in a cool, dry place.Best Before: See Base of Pack.

Produce of

Product in the UK

Name and address

  • Packed by:
  • Blue Tree Ltd,
  • Melbourn Science Park,
  • Melbourn,
  • SG8 6HB.

Distributor address

  • Blue Tree Ltd,
  • Melbourn Science Park,
  • Melbourn,
  • SG8 6HB.
  • BTGG Europe Limited,
  • The Black Church,

Return to

  • Blue Tree Ltd,
  • Melbourn Science Park,
  • Melbourn,
  • SG8 6HB.
  • BTGG Europe Limited,
  • The Black Church,
  • St. Mary's Place,
  • Dublin 7,
  • D07 P4AX,
  • Ireland.
  • www.bluetreegifts.co.uk
  • www.thesecrettruffletier.com

Lower age limit

18 Years

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g:
Energy2019 kJ / 505 kcal
Fat31.5 g
- Of which Saturates19.8 g
Carbohydrate47.6 g
- Of which Sugars43.7 g
Dietary Fibre1.9g
Protein5.6 g
Salt0.03 g
1 Review

Average of 5 stars

Good product for birthday present

5 stars

Good product for birthday present

