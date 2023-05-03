Nood Hairball & Weight Control Cat Food 800G

Complete food for adult cats.

Packed with superfoods & probiotics for immune support + healthy digestion Our Hairball & Weight Control Formula Supports: Weight management (15% less calories than Nood® Adult Cat Cage-Free Chicken Recipe) Hairball control (with natural fibre) Skin & coat health (with omega-3 & 6) Healthy gut & digestion (with probiotics & fibre)

Why Nood? Because we lay it out bare: What's in our food, as well as what's not. With us, you'll only find recipes formulated by animal nutritionists that use the finest, traceable ingredients (starting with real meat). No added this, no extra that, no pesky fine print.

All Cat Breeds 100% Traceable Ingredients #1 Ingredient Cage-Free Chicken 69% Chicken, vegetables + animal nutrients 25% Superfoods + whole grains 6% Prebiotics, probiotics + essential nutrients 0% Artificial colours, flavours or preservatives

Pack size: 0.8KG

Ingredients

Fresh Chicken (14%), Dehydrated Chicken Protein, Dehydrated Pork Protein, Whole Peas (10%), Split Peas, Maize, Barley, Hydrolyzed Poultry Protein, Maize Gluten, Dried Beet Pulp, Cellulose, Pork Fat (Preserved with Mixed Tocopherols), Salmon Oil (0.5%), Dried Chicory Root (a natural source of FOS and Inulin), Linseed (0.25%), Dried Brewer's Yeast, Minerals, Blueberry (0.01%), Sweet Potato (0.01%), Carrot (0.01%), Spinach (0.01%), Green Peas (0.01%), Apple (0.01%), Turmeric (0.01%), Althea, Peppermint (0.01%)

Produce of

Made in the EU

Net Contents

800g ℮

Preparation and Usage

First time getting Nood? To avoid an upset stomach in sensitive pets, we recommend a slow transition to Nood over 10 days. Simply add a small amount of Nood to your pet's previous food, slowly increasing the amount of Nood and decreasing the previous food. 10 Days, and you're Nood for life. Wow. Too easy. Feeding Instructions Recommended Amount (g/day) Weight (kg): 1, Indoor: 25, Outdoor: 20 Weight (kg): 2, Indoor: 40, Outdoor: 44 Weight (kg): 2.5, Indoor: 46, Outdoor: 52 Weight (kg): 3, Indoor: 53, Outdoor: 58 Weight (kg): 3.5, Indoor: 58, Outdoor: 65 Weight (kg): 4, Indoor: 64, Outdoor: 71 Weight (kg): 5, Indoor: 74, Outdoor: 82 Weight (kg): 6, Indoor: 84, Outdoor: 93 Weight (kg): 7, Indoor: 93, Outdoor: 103 Weight (kg): 8, Indoor: 101, Outdoor: 113 Weight (kg): 9, Indoor: 110, Outdoor: 122 Weight (kg): 10, Indoor: 118, Outdoor: 131 Feeding Instructions: Daily rotation can vary according to the outdoor temperature, pet's lifestyle (indoor and outdoor), temperament and activity. Ensure that your pet has permanent access to fresh water. Keep the product in a dry and cool place and be sure the food bag is properly closed after each feeding. Always provide regular veterinary care. Pet food only.

Additives