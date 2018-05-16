New
Wicked Kitchen Potato & Butternut Gratin 400G
½ of a pack
- Energy
- 897kJ
-
- 215kcal
- 11%of the reference intake
- Fat
- 11.8g
- 17%of the reference intake
- Saturates
- 3.8g
- 19%of the reference intake
- Sugars
- 4.2g
- 5%of the reference intake
- Salt
- 0.86g
- 14%of the reference intake
medium
medium
low
medium
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 475kJ / 114kcal
Product Description
- Potato and butternut squash in a coconut oil alternative to Cheddar cheese sauce topped with breadcrumb and parsley mix.
- GRABBING VEG BY THE BULBS Hi, we're Derek & Chad. We're chefs and brothers who craft humble vegetables into the stuff of food legend. Everything we create is a bold marriage of delicate and punchy flavours, crunchy textures, and all with knife sharp attention to detail. We're proud graduates of the University of Common Sense who simply believe that eating more veg is good for you and good for the planet. PREPARE FOR VEG UNLEASHED
- Diced potato and butternut in a dreamy savoury sauce with onion, topped with herby breadcrumbs ready to bake
- Pack size: 400G
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Potato (33%), Water, Butternut Squash (24%), Rapeseed Oil, Breadcrumb [Rice Flour, Gram Flour, Maize Starch, Salt, Dextrose], Coconut Oil, Cornflour, Garlic Purée, Yellow Lentil Protein, Modified Potato Starch, Modified Maize Starch, Salt, Mustard Powder, Sugar, Parsley, Maize Starch, Rice Starch, Potato Starch, Ground White Pepper, Sea Salt, Flavourings, Sage, Nutmeg Powder, Maltodextrin, Olive Fruit Extract, Colours (Beta-Apo-8′-Carotenal (C 30), Beta-Carotene), Vitamin B12.
Allergy Information
- For allergens, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Not suitable for cooking from frozen. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in the fridge. Once defrosted, do not refreeze. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Keep refrigerated.
Cooking Instructions
Oven
Instructions: For best results oven heat. 190°C/ Fan 170°C/ Gas 5 30 mins Remove film lid. Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven. Leave to stand for 2 minute after heating.
Microwave
Instructions: 800W 3 mins 30 secs/ 900W 3 mins
Pierce film lid several times.
Heat on full power.
Leave to stand for 2 minute after heating.
Number of uses
2 Servings
Recycling info
Sleeve. Recycle Tray. Recycle Film. Recycle at large supermarket
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
400g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|½ of a pack (189g**)
|Energy
|475kJ / 114kcal
|897kJ / 215kcal
|Fat
|6.3g
|11.8g
|Saturates
|2.0g
|3.8g
|Carbohydrate
|12.3g
|23.2g
|Sugars
|2.2g
|4.2g
|Fibre
|1.3g
|2.4g
|Protein
|1.5g
|2.8g
|Salt
|0.46g
|0.86g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|When oven cooked according to instructions.
|-
|-
|** When oven cooked according to instructions 400g typically weighs 378g.
|-
|-
