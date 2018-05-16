We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Tesco Finest Brit Ham Joint With Cola Glaze 700G

Tesco Finest Brit Ham Joint With Cola Glaze 700G
Typical values per 100g: Energy 587kJ / 139kcal

Product Description

  • Cooked ham formed from selected cuts of pork leg meat, marinated in black treacle and concentrated apple juice with a sachet of cola flavour glaze.
  • Our Tesco Finest ham is prepared by a family owned business with almost 200 years of experience. Our succulent ham has been made with prime cuts of cured British pork, marinated in black treacle and concentrated apple juice. Finish at home with a sachet of cola flavour glaze.
  • Sweet & Spiced marinated in black treacle and concentrated apple juice
  • Pack size: 700G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Pork, Treacle, Cola Flavour Glaze (5%) [Water, Sugar, Treacle, Tomato Paste, Invert Sugar Syrup, Colour (Plain Caramel), Cornflour, Acidity Regulator (Acetic Acid), Salt, Cinnamon, Flavouring, Pimento], Concentrated Apple Juice, Salt, Dextrose, Stabilisers (Pentasodium Triphosphate, Pentapotassium Triphosphate), Antioxidant (Sodium Ascorbate), Preservative (Sodium Nitrite).

Storage

Not suitable for freezing. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 2 days and by 'use by' date shown.

Cooking Instructions

Oven

Instructions: OVEN 190°C/Fan 170°C/Gas 5 25 mins Place ham cut face down on a lined baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven for 15 minutes. Remove from the oven, pour over the glaze and return to the oven for a further 10 minutes.

Microwave

Instructions: Not suitable for microwave cooking.

Number of uses

10 Servings

Net Contents

700g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 65g**
Energy587kJ / 139kcal381kJ / 90kcal
Fat2.5g1.6g
Saturates0.8g0.5g
Carbohydrate5.4g3.5g
Sugars5.3g3.5g
Fibre1.0g0.6g
Protein23.3g15.1g
Salt1.83g1.19g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
** When heated according to instructions 700g typically weighs 650g.--
When heated according to instructions.--
