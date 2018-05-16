New
Tesco Finest Brit Ham Joint With Cola Glaze 700G
Typical values per 100g: Energy 587kJ / 139kcal
Product Description
- Cooked ham formed from selected cuts of pork leg meat, marinated in black treacle and concentrated apple juice with a sachet of cola flavour glaze.
- Our Tesco Finest ham is prepared by a family owned business with almost 200 years of experience. Our succulent ham has been made with prime cuts of cured British pork, marinated in black treacle and concentrated apple juice. Finish at home with a sachet of cola flavour glaze.
- Sweet & Spiced marinated in black treacle and concentrated apple juice
- Pack size: 700G
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Pork, Treacle, Cola Flavour Glaze (5%) [Water, Sugar, Treacle, Tomato Paste, Invert Sugar Syrup, Colour (Plain Caramel), Cornflour, Acidity Regulator (Acetic Acid), Salt, Cinnamon, Flavouring, Pimento], Concentrated Apple Juice, Salt, Dextrose, Stabilisers (Pentasodium Triphosphate, Pentapotassium Triphosphate), Antioxidant (Sodium Ascorbate), Preservative (Sodium Nitrite).
Storage
Not suitable for freezing. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 2 days and by 'use by' date shown.
Cooking Instructions
Oven
Instructions: OVEN 190°C/Fan 170°C/Gas 5 25 mins Place ham cut face down on a lined baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven for 15 minutes. Remove from the oven, pour over the glaze and return to the oven for a further 10 minutes.
Microwave
Instructions: Not suitable for microwave cooking.
Number of uses
10 Servings
Recycling info
Box. Recycle Bag. Recycle at large supermarket
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
700g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per 65g**
|Energy
|587kJ / 139kcal
|381kJ / 90kcal
|Fat
|2.5g
|1.6g
|Saturates
|0.8g
|0.5g
|Carbohydrate
|5.4g
|3.5g
|Sugars
|5.3g
|3.5g
|Fibre
|1.0g
|0.6g
|Protein
|23.3g
|15.1g
|Salt
|1.83g
|1.19g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|** When heated according to instructions 700g typically weighs 650g.
|-
|-
|When heated according to instructions.
|-
|-
