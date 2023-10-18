HARRY POTTER Hagrids Hut Terrarium Kit

A fantastic kit for creating a personal miniature ecosystem with a truly magical setting, in perfect Harry Potter style! Contains plaster of Paris, moulds and tempera colours for creating Hagrid's fantastic hut with its typical pumpkins. Children can have fun using the seeds, peat, soil, sand and stones to grow a natural landscape filled with plants around Hogwarts.

H35.00cm x W26.00cm x D7.00cm

A game that let's children have fun while they learn the importance of taking care of their plants A game that can be personalised, containing all necessary items for decorating the child's room

Lower age limit

3 Years