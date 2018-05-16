We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Bottega Gold Prosecco 200Ml & 4 Chocolates Gift Set

£8.00
£8.00/each

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Wales or Scotland due to local Minimum Unit Pricing laws. Sign in to see the correct price in your region. Click here for more information.

Product Description

  • Bottega Gold Prosecco 200ml & 4 Chocs Gift Set
  • Bottega Gold Prosecco DOC Spumante Brut
  • Bottega Gold is a Prosecco DOC, obtained by the vinification of Glera grapes. The elegance, freshness, and liveliness of its bubbles stem from the beauty and tradition of its territory, where unmistakable panoramas are shaped by vineyards.
  • Product of Italy.
  • Godiva Milk Chocolates
  • Product of Turkey.

Information

Ingredients

Sugar, Whole Milk Powder, Deodorized Cocoa Butter, Natural Cocoa Mass, Butter Oil, Emulsifier (Soy Lecithin) (E322) Natural Vanilla Flavouring, Milk Chocolate contains minimum 31% Cocoa Solids, minimum 27% Milk Solids

Allergy Information

  • Bottega Gold Prosecco DOC Spumante Brut - Contains Sulphites, Godiva Milk Chocolates - May contain Tree Nuts, Wheat (Gluten) and Egg products. Godiva Milk Chocolates, For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Alcohol Units

2.2

ABV

11% vol

Alcohol Type

Wine

Storage Type

Ambient

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place away from direct sunlight.For best before end: See base of pack.

Produce of

Packed in the UK

Name and address

  • Packed by:
  • Beams International Ltd.,
  • ME8 7EG,
  • UK.
  • All Gift Solutions BV,
  • Van Heuven Goedhartlaan 13D,

Distributor address

  • Beams International Ltd.,
  • ME8 7EG,
  • UK.
  • All Gift Solutions BV,
  • Van Heuven Goedhartlaan 13D,
  • Amstelveen,

Return to

  • Beams International Ltd.,
  • ME8 7EG,
  • UK.

Lower age limit

18 Years

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100g
Energy2328kJ
-558kcal
Fat33.9g
of which saturates17.1g
Carbohydrate57.3g
of which sugars54.7g
Protein8.4g
Salt0.23g
