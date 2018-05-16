Bottega Gold Prosecco 200Ml & 4 Chocolates Gift Set

Product Description
- Bottega Gold Prosecco 200ml & 4 Chocs Gift Set
- Bottega Gold Prosecco DOC Spumante Brut
- Bottega Gold is a Prosecco DOC, obtained by the vinification of Glera grapes. The elegance, freshness, and liveliness of its bubbles stem from the beauty and tradition of its territory, where unmistakable panoramas are shaped by vineyards.
- Bottega Gold Prosecco DOC Spumante Brut
- Product of Italy.
- Godiva Milk Chocolates
- Product of Turkey.
Information
Ingredients
Sugar, Whole Milk Powder, Deodorized Cocoa Butter, Natural Cocoa Mass, Butter Oil, Emulsifier (Soy Lecithin) (E322) Natural Vanilla Flavouring, Milk Chocolate contains minimum 31% Cocoa Solids, minimum 27% Milk Solids
Allergy Information
- Bottega Gold Prosecco DOC Spumante Brut - Contains Sulphites, Godiva Milk Chocolates - May contain Tree Nuts, Wheat (Gluten) and Egg products. Godiva Milk Chocolates, For allergens, see ingredients in bold.
Alcohol Units
2.2
ABV
11% vol
Alcohol Type
Wine
Storage Type
Ambient
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place away from direct sunlight.For best before end: See base of pack.
Produce of
Packed in the UK
Name and address
- Packed by:
- Beams International Ltd.,
- ME8 7EG,
- UK.
- All Gift Solutions BV,
- Van Heuven Goedhartlaan 13D,
Distributor address
- Beams International Ltd.,
- ME8 7EG,
- UK.
- All Gift Solutions BV,
- Van Heuven Goedhartlaan 13D,
- Amstelveen,
Return to
- Beams International Ltd.,
- ME8 7EG,
- UK.
Lower age limit
18 Years
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100g
|Energy
|2328kJ
|-
|558kcal
|Fat
|33.9g
|of which saturates
|17.1g
|Carbohydrate
|57.3g
|of which sugars
|54.7g
|Protein
|8.4g
|Salt
|0.23g
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2022
No reviews yet
Help other customers like youWrite a review
Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.