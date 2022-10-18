Purina One Senior 7+ Salmon & Fish Cat Food 8X85g

Ageing causes natural changes in your cat’s body that can have an effect on some vital functions. A tailored nutrition can help slow down this process.PURINA ONE wet meals are complete and balanced recipes targeting high quality nutrition with delicious taste and developed to help support a healthy gut microbiome –a balance of microorganisms is important to make a positive effect on your cat’s digestive health and overall well-being.From a healthy digestion and natural defenses to a shiny coat, you can see visible results on your cat’s health today and tomorrow.Helps maintain strong natural defensesHelps maintain strong, healthy heart thanks to amino acids including taurine.Helps support the gut microbiome balance thanks to the prebiotic effect of soluble fibers.Helps to keep skin and coat in glowing health thanks to Omega 3 & 6 fatty acids and essential vitamins and minerals.With high quality Chicken and Beef for protein and delicious taste.The carton box is made with minimum 80% of recycled fiber
Pack size: 680G
Net Contents
8 x 85g ℮
Preparation and Usage
Feeding Guide: For an average senior cat of 4 kg, feed 2-3 pouches per day. The recommended daily amounts should be adjusted to weather conditions, cat's level of activity and its physical condition. Serve at room temperature. Clean, fresh water should always be available.Alternatively, you can replace 1 pouch by 20g of kibbles of ONE senior cat dry.
x4 with Salmon and Carrotsx4 with Ocean Fish and Green Beans
Ingredients
Meat and Animal Derivatives, Vegetable Protein Extracts, Fish and Fish Derivatives (Ocean Fish 4%), Oils and Fats, Minerals, Derivatives of Vegetable Origin, Vegetables (0.6% Dehydrated Green Beans, equivalent to 5.4% Green Beans), Various Sugars
Storage
Best Before Date, Registration and Batch Number: see coding on bottom of pack. Keep pet food in a cool and dry place.
Nutrition
Typical Values
Analytical Constituents:
Moisture:
78.0%
Protein:
12.5%
Fat content:
4.0%
Crude ash:
2.5%
Crude fibre:
0.4%
Soluble fibres:
0.5%
Omega 3 fatty acids:
0.1%
Omega 6 fatty acids:
1.1%
Nutritional additives:
IU/kg:
Vit A:
1340
Vit D₃:
185
Vit E:
310
-
mg/kg:
Iron (II) sulphate monohydrate:
(Fe: 16)
Calcium iodate anhydrous:
(I: 0.47)
Copper (II) sulphate pentahydrate:
(Cu: 1.2)
Manganous sulphate monohydrate:
(Mn: 2.2)
Zinc sulphate monohydrate:
(Zn: 23)
Taurine:
610
Additives:
-
Flavourings
-
Ingredients
Meat and Animal Derivatives, Vegetable Protein Extracts, Fish and Fish Derivatives (Salmon 4%), Oils and Fats, Derivatives of Vegetable Origin, Minerals, Vegetables (0.6% Dehydrated Carrots, equivalent to 5.4% Carrots), Various Sugars
Storage
Nutrition
Typical Values
Analytical Constituents:
Moisture:
78.0%
Protein:
12.5%
Fat content:
4.0%
Crude ash:
2.5%
Crude fibre:
0.4%
Soluble fibres:
0.5%
Omega 3 fatty acids:
0.1%
Omega 6 fatty acids:
1.1%
Nutritional additives:
IU/kg:
Vit A:
1340
Vit D₃:
185
Vit E:
310
-
mg/kg:
Iron (II) sulphate monohydrate:
(Fe: 16)
Calcium iodate anhydrous:
(I: 0.47)
Copper (II) sulphate pentahydrate:
(Cu: 1.2)
Manganous sulphate monohydrate:
(Mn: 2.2)
Zinc sulphate monohydrate:
(Zn: 23)
Taurine:
610
Additives:
-
Flavourings
-
