Tesco Finest Espresso Martini Dessert Serves 8

1/8 of a dessert
- Energy
- 1279kJ
-
- 305kcal
- 15%of the reference intake
- Fat
- 15.1g
- 22%of the reference intake
- Saturates
- 9.7g
- 49%of the reference intake
- Sugars
- 28.7g
- 32%of the reference intake
- Salt
- 0.12g
- 2%of the reference intake
medium
high
high
low
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1279kJ / 305kcal
Product Description
- Espresso martini-soaked sponge layered with Belgian chocolate and coffee sauce, Belgian white chocolate mousse, topped with white chocolate ganache, and finished with coffee flavoured chocolate beans.
- Espresso martini soaked vanilla sponge is layered with our coffee infused Belgian chocolate sauce and indulgent white chocolate mousse. Topped with a layer of silky Belgian white chocolate ganache and finished with coffee flavoured chocolate beans, for a decadent Christmas dessert. This product is part of the Tesco Festive Food to Order range. In order for us to get it to you in time for delivery or Click+Collect slot, please checkout by 11.45pm on 14th December. Beyond this point Festive Food to Order products cannot be changed, but non Festive Food to order products can still be amended.
- Rich & Silky with a creamy yet intense flavour
- Pack size: 800G
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Whipping Cream (Milk), Water, Sugar, Belgian White Chocolate (11%) [Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Dried Whole Milk, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins), Flavouring], Glucose Syrup, Whole Milk, Belgian Dark Chocolate (4%) [Cocoa Mass, Sugar, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins), Flavouring], Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Vodka, Coffee (1.5%), Pasteurised Egg, Dried Skimmed Milk, Butter (Milk), Modified Maize Starch, Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Gelling Agents (Carrageenan, Amidated Pectin, Agar), Cornflour, Emulsifiers (Acetic Acid Esters of Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids, Lecithins), Milk Proteins, Raising Agents (Disodium Diphosphate, Sodium Bicarbonate), Cocoa Mass, Pasteurised Egg White, Cocoa Butter, Stabiliser (Locust Bean Gum), Coffee Powder, Flavouring, Glazing Agent (Acacia Gum).
Allergy Information
- May contain peanuts and nuts. For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 24 hours in the fridge. Once defrosted use within 24 hours and do not refreeze. Keep refrigerated.
Number of uses
8 Servings
Recycling info
Pot. Recycle Carton. Recycle
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
800g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|1/8 of a dessert (100g)
|Energy
|1279kJ / 305kcal
|1279kJ / 305kcal
|Fat
|15.1g
|15.1g
|Saturates
|9.7g
|9.7g
|Carbohydrate
|39.2g
|39.2g
|Sugars
|28.7g
|28.7g
|Fibre
|0.5g
|0.5g
|Protein
|2.9g
|2.9g
|Salt
|0.12g
|0.12g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As sold
|-
|-
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2022
No reviews yet
Help other customers like youWrite a review
Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.