Tesco Rainbow Drip Cake

£13.00
£13.00/each

1/16 of a cake

Energy
1265kJ
302kcal
15%of the reference intake
Fat
15.3g

high

22%of the reference intake
Saturates
5.6g

high

28%of the reference intake
Sugars
29.6g

high

33%of the reference intake
Salt
0.24g

medium

4%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1947kJ / 465kcal

Product Description

  • Madeira sponge cake, filled with coloured frostings and coated with blue, yellow, pink and lilac frostings topped with edible decorations.
  • Hand Decorated Sponge filled with colourful frosting, and topped with sweet edible treats.

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Sugar, Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Rapeseed Oil, Pasteurised Egg, Palm Oil, Palm Kernel Oil, Water, Dried Glucose Syrup, Humectant (Glycerol), Dried Skimmed Milk, Maize Starch, Glucose Syrup, Emulsifiers (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids, Sodium Stearoyl-2-Lactylate, Soya Lecithins, Sunflower Lecithins, Sucrose Esters of Fatty Acids), Whey Powder (Milk), Invert Sugar Syrup, Sugar Syrup, Fruit and Vegetable Concentrates [Beetroot, Spirulina, Pumpkin, Apple), Flavourings, Shea Fat, Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Raising Agents (Disodium Diphosphate, Sodium Bicarbonate), Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid), Salt, Colours (Anthocyanins, Riboflavin, Beetroot Red, Algal Carotenes, Curcumin), Wheat Starch, Spirulina Extract, Antioxidant (Ascorbic Acid), Coconut Oil, Glazing Agent (White and Yellow Beeswax).

Allergy Information

  • May contain peanuts and nuts. For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Keep upright. Store in a cool, dry place and once opened in an airtight container.

Preparation and Usage

  • Remove outer packaging before cutting. Place cake still on its board on a flat surface. Hold the cake and with a long clean serrated sharp knife, cut the cake into slices using a sawing action. It is important to keep the knife clean between cuts.

Number of uses

16 Servings

Recycling info

Carton. Recycle Base. Recycle

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g1/16 of cake (65g)
Energy1947kJ / 465kcal1265kJ / 302kcal
Fat23.5g15.3g
Saturates8.6g5.6g
Carbohydrate59.4g38.6g
Sugars45.5g29.6g
Fibre1.0g0.7g
Protein3.5g2.3g
Salt0.37g0.24g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--
