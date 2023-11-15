We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Clif Bar White Chocolate Macadamia Nut Mini Bars 10X28g

£9.00

£3.21/100g

Oat, macadamia nuts and white chocolate flavour barClif Family FoundationGiving BackRA.org
You might be surprised what a little Clif Bar® can do. With 109 kcal and 4 g protein, each great-tasting Clif Bar® Mini is portioned to deliver a delicious snack time pick-me-up.Made with the same high-quality ingredients, they're everything you love about Clif Bar but mini.Gary & KitFounder and Owners of Clif Bar & Company Family and Employee Owned
US-ORG-050, Non-EU AgricultureFSC - FSC® Recycled, Packaging made from recycled material, FSC® C108886, www.fsc.orgRainforest Alliance - People & Nature, Cocoa© 2021 Clif Bar & Company. Trademarks are owned by Clif Bar & Company.
Natural Flavour109 KcalPlant BasedA Mini But Mighty SnackSource of ProteinKosher - D
Pack size: 280G
Source of Protein

Ingredients

Rolled Oats* (21.9%), Brown Rice Syrup*, Roasted Soybeans*, Soy Rice Crispies (Soy Protein Isolate, Rice Flour, Barley Malt Extract), Tapioca Syrup*, Cane Syrup*, Macadamia Nuts (4.9%), Chicory Root Fibre, Soy Flour*, Cane Sugar*, High Oleic Sunflower Oil*, Natural Flavourings, Sea Salt, Cocoa Butter‡ (0.9%), Soy Flour, Antioxidant: Tocopherol-Rich Extract, Emulsifier: Soy Lecithin, 70% Organic Ingredients, *Organic, ‡Rainforest Alliance Certified

Allergy Information

May contain Peanuts, Other Nuts, Milk, Sesame, Rye, Triticale and Wheat.

Produce of

Made in the U.S.A.

Net Contents

10 x 28g ℮

