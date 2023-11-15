Clif Bar White Chocolate Macadamia Nut Mini Bars 10X28g

Oat, macadamia nuts and white chocolate flavour bar Clif Family Foundation Giving Back RA.org

You might be surprised what a little Clif Bar® can do. With 109 kcal and 4 g protein, each great-tasting Clif Bar® Mini is portioned to deliver a delicious snack time pick-me-up.

Made with the same high-quality ingredients, they're everything you love about Clif Bar but mini.

Gary & Kit

Founder and Owners of Clif Bar & Company Family and Employee Owned