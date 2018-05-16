New
Tesco Shortbread Selection 360G
One all butter shortbread
- Energy
- 443kJ
-
- 106kcal
- 5%of the reference intake
- Fat
- 6.1g
- 9%of the reference intake
- Saturates
- 3.8g
- 19%of the reference intake
- Sugars
- 3.1g
- 3%of the reference intake
- Salt
- 0.09g
- 2%of the reference intake
high
high
medium
medium
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2215kJ / 530kcal
Product Description
- All butter shortbread rounds. All butter shortbread with dark chocolate chips. All butter shortbread with caramel pieces.
- ALL BUTTER ROUNDS A selection of classic, chocolate chip and caramel all butter shortbread
- Pack size: 360G
Information
Allergy Information
- For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Store in a cool dry place and once opened in an airtight container.
Number of uses
18 Servings
Recycling info
Carton. Recycle Tray. Recycle Film. Recycle at large supermarket
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
360g (3 x 120g e)
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|One all butter shortbread (20g)
|Energy
|2215kJ / 530kcal
|443kJ / 106kcal
|Fat
|30.7g
|6.1g
|Saturates
|18.9g
|3.8g
|Carbohydrate
|56.7g
|11.3g
|Sugars
|15.3g
|3.1g
|Fibre
|1.9g
|0.4g
|Protein
|6.0g
|1.2g
|Salt
|0.45g
|0.09g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
One chocolate chip shortbread
- Energy
- 428kJ
-
- 102kcal
- 5%of the reference intake
- Fat
- 5.6g
- 8%of the reference intake
- Saturates
- 3.4g
- 17%of the reference intake
- Sugars
- 3.6g
- 4%of the reference intake
- Salt
- 0.11g
- 2%of the reference intake
high
high
medium
medium
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2138kJ / 511kcal
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Butter (Milk) (29%), Dark Chocolate Chips (14%) [Cocoa Mass, Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins)], Sugar, Salt.
Allergy Information
- For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
- Store in a cool dry place and once opened in an airtight container.
Number of uses
18 Servings
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|One chocolate chip shortbread (20g)
|Energy
|2138kJ / 511kcal
|428kJ / 102kcal
|Fat
|27.9g
|5.6g
|Saturates
|17.2g
|3.4g
|Carbohydrate
|57.3g
|11.5g
|Sugars
|18.2g
|3.6g
|Fibre
|2.7g
|0.5g
|Protein
|6.4g
|1.3g
|Salt
|0.56g
|0.11g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
One caramel shortbread
- Energy
- 433kJ
-
- 104kcal
- 5%of the reference intake
- Fat
- 5.6g
- 8%of the reference intake
- Saturates
- 3.4g
- 17%of the reference intake
- Sugars
- 3.5g
- 4%of the reference intake
- Salt
- 0.11g
- 2%of the reference intake
high
high
medium
medium
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2165kJ / 518kcal
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Butter (Milk) (31%), Caramel Pieces (14%) [Fructose-Glucose Syrup, Glucose Syrup, Apple Purée, Sugar, Humectant (Glycerol), Wheat Fibre, Palm Fat, Whey (Milk), Butter (Milk), Gelling Agent (Pectin), Dried Skimmed Milk, Flavouring, Acidity Regulator (Lactic Acid)], Sugar, Salt, Colour (Plain Caramel).
Allergy Information
- For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
- Store in a cool dry place and once opened in an airtight container.
Number of uses
18 Servings
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|One caramel shortbread (20g)
|Energy
|2165kJ / 518kcal
|433kJ / 104kcal
|Fat
|28.0g
|5.6g
|Saturates
|17.1g
|3.4g
|Carbohydrate
|59.4g
|11.9g
|Sugars
|17.7g
|3.5g
|Fibre
|3.4g
|0.7g
|Protein
|5.4g
|1.1g
|Salt
|0.56g
|0.11g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
One all butter shortbread
- Energy
- 443kJ
-
- 106kcal
- 5%of the reference intake
- Fat
- 6.1g
- 9%of the reference intake
- Saturates
- 3.8g
- 19%of the reference intake
- Sugars
- 3.1g
- 3%of the reference intake
- Salt
- 0.09g
- 2%of the reference intake
high
high
medium
medium
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2215kJ / 530kcal
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Butter (Milk) (38%), Sugar, Cornflour, Salt.
Allergy Information
- For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
- Store in a cool dry place and once opened in an airtight container.
Number of uses
18 Servings
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|One all butter shortbread (20g)
|Energy
|2215kJ / 530kcal
|443kJ / 106kcal
|Fat
|30.7g
|6.1g
|Saturates
|18.9g
|3.8g
|Carbohydrate
|56.7g
|11.3g
|Sugars
|15.3g
|3.1g
|Fibre
|1.9g
|0.4g
|Protein
|6.0g
|1.2g
|Salt
|0.45g
|0.09g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2022
No reviews yet
Help other customers like youWrite a review
Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.