Product Description
- Gordon's Pink Gin 5cl, Glass & Shimmer Gift Set
- Discover recipes and ideas at the bar.com
- Alcohol Care Line: 0345 601 4558
- Gordon's™ Premium Pink Distilled Gin is inspired by an original recipe from our founder Alexander Gordon, made using only natural fruit flavours to guarantee the highest quality taste.
- Popaball® Rose Gold Shimmer
- Iridescent rose gold shimmer powder with subtle raspberry flavour.
- Product of the UK.
- The Gordon's word and associated logos are trademarks of Gordon & Co. ™Gordons 2022.
- Produced under licence by Beams International Ltd.
- Gordon's™ Official Licensed Product
- Pop a ball
Information
Ingredients
Sugar, Citric Acid, Sodium Bicarbonate, Colour: E171, Malic Acid, Tartaric Acid, Flavourings, Gum Arabic, Sweeteners: Sucralose, Quillaja Extract, Colour: E124*, *E124 may have an adverse effect on activity and attention in children
Alcohol Units
1.9
ABV
37.5% vol
Alcohol Type
Liqueur
Storage Type
Ambient
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place away from direct sunlight.For best before: See base of pack.
Produce of
Packed in the UK
Preparation and Usage
- Mix 1 part gin with 3 parts lemonade, serve over ice and garnish with fresh strawberries. For an extra twist, pour Gordon's™ Premium Pink Distilled Gin into your glass, pour in the lemonade, then add the rose gold shimmer & watch your glass sparkle!
- 1. Ice
- 2. 50ml of Gordon's premium pink
- 3. 150ml of lemonade
- 4. Slowly sprinkle in your shimmer and watch your drink sparkle!
- 5. Add fresh strawberries
- Gordon's™ Pink Gin Glass
- Wash before use.
- Not suitable for use in a dishwasher.
Name and address
- Packed by:
- Beams International Ltd.,
- ME8 7EG,
- UK.
- www.gordonsgin.com
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100g
|Energy
|1192kJ
|-
|285kcal
|Fat
|0g
|of which saturates
|0g
|Carbohydrate
|60g
|of which sugars
|59g
|Protein
|0.1g
|Salt
|6.2g
