Lilyo'brien's Salted Caramel Truffles 200G
- LilyO'Brien's Sltd Caramel Truffles 200g
- Make the time to find your 'Oooh!' moment. Whether you're celebrating with friends or relaxing at home, Lily O'Brien's truffles are the perfect addition for any occasion.
- Created with passion using our finest Lily O'Brien's chocolate and ingredients, the thick milk chocolate shell melts away to reveal a silky smooth salted caramel centre that oozes flavour.
- An Oooh-so-luxurious delight for the taste buds. Perfect for sharing with friends, loved ones or even a decadent treat for yourself.
- Like most people my fondest childhood memories are sprinkled with sunny days, smiling faces and chocolate! But chocolate became an all-consuming passion in 1992 when I discovered the art of chocolate making. From the beginning it was all about amazing taste, delicious ingredients and creating mouth watering recipes to share with family and friends... and from there the seed of a business, Lily O'Brien's, began to grow.
- FSC - FSC® Mix, Packaging from responsible sources, FSC® C001775, www.fsc.org
- These chocolates are suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 200G
Milk Chocolate 63.8% [Sugar, Whole Milk Powder, Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin), Natural Vanilla Flavouring], Caramel 36% [Sugar, Glucose Syrup, Coconut Oil, Water, Sweetened Skimmed Condensed Milk (Milk, Sugar, Lactose (Milk), Milk Chocolate (Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Whole Milk Powder, Whey Powder (Milk), Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin)), Butter (Milk), Natural Flavouring, Salt, Cream (Milk), Salted Butter (Milk), Stabiliser (Pectin)], Salt 0.2%, Milk Chocolate contains Cocoa Solids 30% minimum, Milk Solids 20% minimum
- May contain traces of Nuts & Cereals containing Gluten. For allergens please see ingredients listed in bold.
For maximum taste and enjoymentPlease store your Lily O'Brien's chocolates in a cool dry place, 15-18°C away from moisture, strong sunlight and odour. Best before: see base
- Lily O'Brien's,
- Green Road,
- Newbridge,
- Co. Kildare,
- Ireland,
- W12 D424.
- www.lilyobriens.com
200g ℮
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per serving (40g - approx 3 Pieces)
|Energy
|2097kJ
|839kJ
|-
|502kcal
|201kcal
|Fat
|27g
|11g
|of which saturates
|17g
|6.8g
|Carbohydrate
|61g
|24g
|of which sugars
|56g
|22g
|Fibre
|2.0g
|0.8g
|Protein
|4.9g
|2.0g
|Salt
|0.32g
|0.12g
