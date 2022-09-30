Bluey Magic Xylophone Bath Fizzer Block Set
Product Description
- Bluey Magic Xylophone Bath Fizzer Block Set
- Set includes: 1 x 65g e Bath Fizzer, 1 x 75g e Bath Fizzer, 1 x 85g e Bath Fizzer, 1 x 100g e Bath Fizzer
- Bluey (word mark and character logos) are trade marks of Ludo studio Pty Limited and are used under licence. Bluey logo © Ludo Studio Pty Limited 2018. Licensed by BBC Studios. BBC is a trade mark of the British Broadcasting Corporation and is used under licence. BBC logo © 1996
Information
Ingredients
Blue Fizzer: Sodium Bicarbonate, Citric Acid, Sodium Sulfate, PEG-90, PEG-8, Aqua, Parfum, CI 42090, Green Fizzer: Sodium Bicarbonate, Citric Acid, Sodium Carbonate, PEG-400, Aqua, Sodium Lauryl, Parfum, Linalool, CI 19140, CI 42090, Yellow Fizzer: Sodium Bicarbonate, Sodium Sulfate, Citric Acid, PEG-400, Parfum, CI 19140, Red Fizzer: Sodium Sulfate, Sodium Bicarbonate, Citric Acid, PEG-400, Parfum, Mica, CI 14700, CI 19140
Produce of
Made in China
Preparation and Usage
- Play the magic xylophone with your family and freeze! Let them put you in a pose, wash your armpits or even scrub your smelly toes! Ping! Unfreeze...
- Directions for use: Drop 1 x fizzer into the bath to create a colorful bathtime! Remove all packaging from fizzer before use.
Warnings
- Avoid contact with eyes, should product get into eyes, rinse with clean water. In the unlikely event of skin irritation, please discontinue use.
- Caution!
- Not for children under 3 years due to small parts. Choking hazard. Never leave a child unattended in a bath or bathroom. Always ensure the child is within its depth. Adult supervision required at all times. THIS IS NOT A FOOD. DO NOT EAT. Do not store above 30°C.
- Please Keep for future reference.
Recycling info
Box. Card - Widely Recycled
Name and address
- H&A,
- YO26 6RS,
- UK.
- BT27 6UH,
- NI.
Return to
- H&A,
- YO26 6RS,
- UK.
- BT27 6UH,
- NI.
- handa-uk.com
Lower age limit
3 Years
Safety information
