Mulled Wine Set
- MULLED WINE SET
- An ideal gift for the festive season
- Make delicious mulled wine with this mug and mulled wine gift set. Complete with mulled wine spices and a beautiful ceramic mug. Comes in festive packaging for the perfect Christmas gift.
- "Set includes: Ceramic mug "
- Set includes: 2x 5g mulled wine spices
Preparation and Usage
- "Care Instructions: Wash Mug in warm soapy water and dry thoroughly before first use. Mug suitable for dishwasher and microwave use.
- Preparation Instructions:
- Pour the bottle of red wine into a saucepan and then add one pouch of spice mix, a cinnamon stick and sugar (use between 1 and 3 teaspoons depending on your preference). If you’re using nutmeg, add this too. Heat gently on a low heat for 10 minutes (do not boil). Remove from the heat and allow to stand for 5 minutes. Carefully strain the mulled wine into the mug (be careful, the mulled wine will still be very hot!) and garnish with a slice of orange. "
