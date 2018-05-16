We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.
Manage cookies
Search with a list of items 

Graze Lively Lemon Flapjack 3X53g

No ratings yetWrite a review
Graze Lively Lemon Flapjack 3X53g
£2.00
£1.26/100g

Product Description

  • Lemon flavoured wholegrain oat flapjack topped with a yoghurt drizzle
  • Enjoy as part of a varied and balanced diet and a healthy lifestyle.
  • Oat-so zesty treats that hit the sweet spot?
  • That's a graze idea.
  • We've combined whole rolled oats and lemon to make our sticky, moreish flapjacks - all topped off with a creamy yogurt drizzle.
  • Manganese contributes to normal energy-yielding metabolism. Our lively lemon flapjack contains 0.77mg of manganese per portion.
  • FSC - FSC Mix, Packaging, FSC® C021323
  • RSPO - Certified Sustainable Palm Oil™, 9-1785-16-100-00, www.rspo.org
  • © Copyright nature delivered
  • Tasty Triple Packs
  • No artificial colours, flavours, sweeteners or preservatives
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 159G
  • Manganese contributes to normal energy-yielding metabolism

Information

Ingredients

Oats (44%), Chicory Root Fibre, Vegetable Oils (Rapeseed, Palm*), Golden Syrup, Liquid Sugar, Humectant: Glycerine, Whole Milk Powder, Vegetable Fats (Palm*, Palm Kernel*, Shea), Soluble Corn Fibre, Sugar, Demerara Sugar, Potato Starch, Emulsifier: Lecithins (Soya), Sea Salt, Natural Lemon Flavouring, Citrus Fibre, Yoghurt Powder (Milk) (0.2%), Sweet Whey Powder (Milk), Stabiliser: Xanthan Gum, Molasses, Natural Flavouring, *Contains certified sustainable palm oil

Allergy Information

  • All our food is packed in the same place so may contain Eggs, Peanuts, Nuts, Mustard & Sesame. For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Best before: see pack lid.Store in a cool, dry place.

Number of uses

1 Servings

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours
  • Free From Artificial Preservatives
  • Free From Artificial Sweeteners

Recycling info

Box. Recycle Film. Don't Recycle Tray. Recycle

Name and address

  • UK: Graze,
  • 3 St James's Rd,
  • Kingston,
  • KT1 2BA.
  • IE: Graze,
  • c/o 20 Riverwalk,

Return to

  • Say hello
  • graze.com
  • in-shops@graze.com
  • UK: Graze,
  • 3 St James's Rd,
  • Kingston,
  • KT1 2BA.
  • IE: Graze,
  • c/o 20 Riverwalk,
  • Citywest,
  • Dublin,
  • D24 NR23.

Net Contents

3 x 53g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer portion (53g)
Energy1780 kJ943 kJ
-427 kcal226 kcal(% RI**)(% RI**)
Fat21 g11 g
of which saturates3.7 g2.0 g
Carbohydrate45 g24 g
of which sugars12 g6.3 g
Fibre16 g8.5 g
Protein6.2 g3.3 g
Salt0.20 g0.11 g
Manganese1.5mg (73%)0.77mg (38%)
**Reference Intake--
View all Cereal Bars & On the Go Snack Bars

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2022

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Write a review

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here