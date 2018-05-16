Graze Lively Lemon Flapjack 3X53g

Product Description
- Lemon flavoured wholegrain oat flapjack topped with a yoghurt drizzle
- Enjoy as part of a varied and balanced diet and a healthy lifestyle.
- Oat-so zesty treats that hit the sweet spot?
- That's a graze idea.
- We've combined whole rolled oats and lemon to make our sticky, moreish flapjacks - all topped off with a creamy yogurt drizzle.
- Manganese contributes to normal energy-yielding metabolism. Our lively lemon flapjack contains 0.77mg of manganese per portion.
- FSC - FSC Mix, Packaging, FSC® C021323
- RSPO - Certified Sustainable Palm Oil™, 9-1785-16-100-00, www.rspo.org
- Tasty Triple Packs
- No artificial colours, flavours, sweeteners or preservatives
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 159G
- Manganese contributes to normal energy-yielding metabolism
Information
Ingredients
Oats (44%), Chicory Root Fibre, Vegetable Oils (Rapeseed, Palm*), Golden Syrup, Liquid Sugar, Humectant: Glycerine, Whole Milk Powder, Vegetable Fats (Palm*, Palm Kernel*, Shea), Soluble Corn Fibre, Sugar, Demerara Sugar, Potato Starch, Emulsifier: Lecithins (Soya), Sea Salt, Natural Lemon Flavouring, Citrus Fibre, Yoghurt Powder (Milk) (0.2%), Sweet Whey Powder (Milk), Stabiliser: Xanthan Gum, Molasses, Natural Flavouring, *Contains certified sustainable palm oil
Allergy Information
- All our food is packed in the same place so may contain Eggs, Peanuts, Nuts, Mustard & Sesame. For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Best before: see pack lid.Store in a cool, dry place.
Number of uses
1 Servings
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From Artificial Flavours
- Free From Artificial Preservatives
- Free From Artificial Sweeteners
Recycling info
Box. Recycle Film. Don't Recycle Tray. Recycle
Name and address
- UK: Graze,
- 3 St James's Rd,
- Kingston,
- KT1 2BA.
- IE: Graze,
- c/o 20 Riverwalk,
Net Contents
3 x 53g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per portion (53g)
|Energy
|1780 kJ
|943 kJ
|-
|427 kcal
|226 kcal
|(% RI**)
|(% RI**)
|Fat
|21 g
|11 g
|of which saturates
|3.7 g
|2.0 g
|Carbohydrate
|45 g
|24 g
|of which sugars
|12 g
|6.3 g
|Fibre
|16 g
|8.5 g
|Protein
|6.2 g
|3.3 g
|Salt
|0.20 g
|0.11 g
|Manganese
|1.5mg (73%)
|0.77mg (38%)
|**Reference Intake
|-
|-
Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.