New
Clip On Phone Lens
Product Description
- CLIP ON PHONE LENS
- The new way to take selfies!
- This pack of 3 changeable lenses will fulfil all of your phone photography and selfie needs. Simply clip on to any phone and snap away.
- FSC - FSC® Mix, Packaging from responsible sources, FSC® C167167, www.fsc.org
- Clip it on your phone
- Three lenses and clip
- Fish Eye, Wide, Macro
Information
Produce of
Made in Ningbo, China
Preparation and Usage
- Fish
- Screw this directly into the clip for a fish eye effect
- Wide
- Screw this first into the macro lens, then screw the two into the clip for a wide angle image
- Macro
- Screw this directly into the clip for a super close up image (you may need to unscrew this from the wide lens first)
Recycling info
Pack. Recycle
Name and address
- Wharfebank House,
- Otley,
- LS21 3JP.
- Blue Sky Designs (Ireland) Limited,
- Ground Floor,
- 8-9 Marino Mart Fairview,
Return to
- WWW.BLUESKYDESIGNS.CO.UK
- Wharfebank House,
- Otley,
- LS21 3JP.
- Blue Sky Designs (Ireland) Limited,
- Ground Floor,
- 8-9 Marino Mart Fairview,
- Clontarf,
- Dublin 3,
- D03 P590.
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2022
No reviews yet
Help other customers like youWrite a review
Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.