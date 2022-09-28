We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Yorkshire Sausage Co. 8 Thick Pork Sausages 410G

£2.00
£4.88/kg

Product Description

  • 8 Pork sausages with seasoning.
  • 1.5 kg CO₂e per pack
  • Climate Footprint with CARBONCLOUD.COM
  • Here at the Yorkshire Sausage Co. we like to keep things simple, just honest Yorkshire goodness. All our sausages are made in Yorkshire using top quality British pork. A great value, everyday sausage, that everyone can enjoy.
  • Chuffin' tasty!
  • Cross Grain Symbol - GB 176-010
  • British Pork
  • High Protein
  • Gluten free
  • Pack size: 410G
  • High Protein

Information

Ingredients

British Pork (42%), Water, Pea Flour, Potato Starch, Pork Fat, Seasoning (Salt, Stabilisers (Diphosphates, Guar Gum), Preservative (Sodium Metabisulphite**), Rice Flour, Antioxidant (Ascorbic Acid, Alpha-Tocopherol), Flavourings, Rapeseed Oil, Colour (Carmine), Anticaking Agent (Silicon Dioxide), Spice Extracts, Maltodextrin)), Filled into Calcium Alginate Casings, **We use this to help our sausages stay fresh for longer

Allergy Information

  • Allergens Refer to ingredients in bold.

Storage

Keep refrigerated below 5°C. Suitable for home freezing. Freeze on day of purchase. Please use within one month. Defrost fully before cooking: do not refreeze once defrosted.

Cooking Instructions

Instructions: Remove all packaging before cooking.
Cooking instructions are a guide only from chilled. Ensure piping hot throughout before serving.
For best results, pan fry

Grill
Instructions: Place on the middle shelf under a pre-heated medium hot grill for 14-16 minutes, turning occasionally.

Shallow Fry
Instructions: Pre-heat the pan on a medium heat. Add a little oil and pan-fry for 10-12 minutes, turning occasionally.

Produce of

Produced in the UK using British pork

Number of uses

8 Servings

Name and address

  • Yorkshire Sausage Company,
  • Lime Lane,
  • Kirklington,
  • North Yorkshire,
  • DL8 2NY.

Return to

Net Contents

410g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g (Grilled)Per 2 Sausages (91g) (Grilled)
Energy788kJ/189kcal717kJ/172kcal
Fat11g9.7g
of which saturates4.1g3.7g
Carbohydrate11g9.6g
of which sugars0.7g0.7g
Protein11g10g
Salt1.6g1.4g
gluten free! really tasty, can no longer get River

5 stars

gluten free! really tasty, can no longer get Riverway sausages at our Tesco,always searching to find an alternative and these are next best thing.

