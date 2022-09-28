Yorkshire Sausage Co. 8 Thick Pork Sausages 410G

gluten free! really tasty, can no longer get River
gluten free! really tasty, can no longer get Riverway sausages at our Tesco,always searching to find an alternative and these are next best thing.
British Pork (42%), Water, Pea Flour, Potato Starch, Pork Fat, Seasoning (Salt, Stabilisers (Diphosphates, Guar Gum), Preservative (Sodium Metabisulphite**), Rice Flour, Antioxidant (Ascorbic Acid, Alpha-Tocopherol), Flavourings, Rapeseed Oil, Colour (Carmine), Anticaking Agent (Silicon Dioxide), Spice Extracts, Maltodextrin)), Filled into Calcium Alginate Casings, **We use this to help our sausages stay fresh for longer
Keep refrigerated below 5°C. Suitable for home freezing. Freeze on day of purchase. Please use within one month. Defrost fully before cooking: do not refreeze once defrosted.
Cooking Instructions
Instructions: Remove all packaging before cooking.
Cooking instructions are a guide only from chilled. Ensure piping hot throughout before serving.
For best results, pan fry
Grill
Instructions: Place on the middle shelf under a pre-heated medium hot grill for 14-16 minutes, turning occasionally.
Shallow Fry
Instructions: Pre-heat the pan on a medium heat. Add a little oil and pan-fry for 10-12 minutes, turning occasionally.
Produced in the UK using British pork
8 Servings
410g ℮
|Typical Values
|Per 100g (Grilled)
|Per 2 Sausages (91g) (Grilled)
|Energy
|788kJ/189kcal
|717kJ/172kcal
|Fat
|11g
|9.7g
|of which saturates
|4.1g
|3.7g
|Carbohydrate
|11g
|9.6g
|of which sugars
|0.7g
|0.7g
|Protein
|11g
|10g
|Salt
|1.6g
|1.4g
