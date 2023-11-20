We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.

Manage cookies
Tesco Home
Chocolate Chip Cookie Skillet Baking Kit

Chocolate Chip Cookie Skillet Baking Kit

No ratings yet
Write a review

£7.00

£7.00/each

Chocolate chip cookie mix Milk chocolate (69%) inside a colourful candy shell
Chocolate Chip Cookie Mix: Made in USA.Milk Chocolate Beans: Made in USA.Skillet: Made in China. Assembled in China.FSC - FSC® Recycled, Packaging made from recycled material, FSC® C147699, www.fsc.orgBlue Tree Ltd is not connected with or authorised by Mars Wrigley Confectionery, manufacturers of M&M's® Fun Size. Blue Tree Ltd independently packages this product, including placing the M&M's® Fun Size in each gift set.© 2022 The Modern Gourmet International
Add in milk chocolate beans

Allergy Information

Contains: Eggs, Milk, Soya, WheatMay Contain: Peanuts

Preparation and Usage

Care Instructions for Skillet: Wash and dry thoroughly before use and storage. Rub a small amount of vegetable oil into skillet after every use. Acidic foods must not be left in the skillet before and after cooking. Hand wash only, not suitable for dishwasher. Always allow your cookware to cool before cleaning. Always use silicone or wooden cooking utensils on the skillet. Suitable for electric or gas stove top and oven only. Always cook on a low heat. Not suitable for campfire, microwave or induction cooker.You Will Need1 1/2 tbsp (21g) softened unsalted butter2 tsp (10ml) water1 tsp (5ml) vegetable oil (for greasing skillet)1. Preheat oven to 180ºC.2. Empty cookie mix into mixing bowl and add the butter & water.3. Mix until completely blended.4. Use vegetable oil to coat the bottom and sides of the skillet.5. Scoop the dough onto the skillet and spread evenly.6. Press milk chocolate beans evenly into the dough.7. Bake for 15 to 18 minutes. Remove skillet from the oven using oven gloves and place on a heat resistant surface. Be careful because the handle will be very hot!8. Leave to cool slightly before serving.

Add in milk chocolate beans
Chocolate Chip Cookie Mix: 59g eMilk Chocolate Beans: 13g e

Ingredients

Enriched Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Niacin, Reduced Iron, Thiamine, Mononitrate, Riboflavin, Folic Acid), Sugar, Chocolate Chips 5% (Sugar, Cocoa Mass, Cocoa Butter, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin), Flavouring), Egg Powder, Salt, Colour (E150a), Flavourings, Chocolate Chip contains Cocoa Solids 35% minimum

Allergy Information

Contains: Eggs, Milk, Soya, WheatMay Contain: Peanuts

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place, away from direct sunlight.

Nutrition

Typical ValuesAs Sold Per 100g
Energy (kJ)1899
(kcal)448
Fat (g)4.2
- of which Saturates (g)2.5
Carbohydrate (g)95
- of which Sugars (g)49.2
Fibre (g)1.7
Protein (g)6.8
Salt (g)0.57

View all Food & Drink Gifts

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2023

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here