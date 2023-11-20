Chocolate Chip Cookie Skillet Baking Kit

Chocolate chip cookie mix Milk chocolate (69%) inside a colourful candy shell

Add in milk chocolate beans

Allergy Information

Contains: Eggs, Milk, Soya, Wheat May Contain: Peanuts

Preparation and Usage

Care Instructions for Skillet: Wash and dry thoroughly before use and storage. Rub a small amount of vegetable oil into skillet after every use. Acidic foods must not be left in the skillet before and after cooking. Hand wash only, not suitable for dishwasher. Always allow your cookware to cool before cleaning. Always use silicone or wooden cooking utensils on the skillet. Suitable for electric or gas stove top and oven only. Always cook on a low heat. Not suitable for campfire, microwave or induction cooker. You Will Need 1 1/2 tbsp (21g) softened unsalted butter 2 tsp (10ml) water 1 tsp (5ml) vegetable oil (for greasing skillet) 1. Preheat oven to 180ºC. 2. Empty cookie mix into mixing bowl and add the butter & water. 3. Mix until completely blended. 4. Use vegetable oil to coat the bottom and sides of the skillet. 5. Scoop the dough onto the skillet and spread evenly. 6. Press milk chocolate beans evenly into the dough. 7. Bake for 15 to 18 minutes. Remove skillet from the oven using oven gloves and place on a heat resistant surface. Be careful because the handle will be very hot! 8. Leave to cool slightly before serving.