Muller Light Chocolate Orange Low Fat Dessert 4X80g

Nice for a change
Excellent product
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 404kJ (96kcal)
Water, Skimmed Milk from Concentrate, Belgian Milk Chocolate (6%) (Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Whole Milk Powder, Cocoa Mass, Emulsifier: Soya Lecithin; Natural Vanilla Flavouring), Sugar, Modified Maize Starch, Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Stabilisers: Pectins, Carob Bean Gum, Cream (Milk), Natural Orange Flavouring, Sweeteners: Aspartame, Acesulfame K, Flavouring
Use by see top of pack.Keep refrigerated.
4 x 80g ℮
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Energy
|404kJ (96kcal)
|Fat
|2.6g
|of which saturates
|1.6g
|Carbohydrate
|14.2g
|of which sugars
|10.4g
|Protein
|3.4g
|Salt
|0.14g
Contains a source of Phenylalanine.
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2022
