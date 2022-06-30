We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Muller Light Chocolate Orange Low Fat Dessert 4X80g

Write a review
image 1 of Muller Light Chocolate Orange Low Fat Dessert 4X80g
£ 1.80
£0.56/100g

New

per pot

Energy
323kJ
77kcal
-%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 404kJ (96kcal)

Product Description

  • Low fat orange flavoured smooth milk chocolate dessert with sugars & sweeteners x4
  • Official Dessert as Proud Sponsor of British Athletics and Athletics Ireland.
  • For more information about this initiative, see our website.
  • Our Müller Light Chocolate Fix Desserts range combines silky and smooth chocolate dessert with a variety of heavenly delicious flavours to choose from. Enjoy our low fat, Müller Light Chocolate Fix Desserts at 99 calories or less per pot
  • Müller & Müllerlight Chocolate Fix are registered trade marks of the Müller Group.
  • 77 kcal per pot
  • Low Fat
  • Made with Belgian milk chocolate
  • Official Dessert, British Athletics, Athletics Ireland
  • Supporting Next Generation Farmers
  • Suitable for Vegetarians
  • Pack size: 320G
  • Low Fat

Information

Ingredients

Water, Skimmed Milk from Concentrate, Belgian Milk Chocolate (6%) (Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Whole Milk Powder, Cocoa Mass, Emulsifier: Soya Lecithin; Natural Vanilla Flavouring), Sugar, Modified Maize Starch, Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Stabilisers: Pectins, Carob Bean Gum, Cream (Milk), Natural Orange Flavouring, Sweeteners: Aspartame, Acesulfame K, Flavouring

Allergy Information

  • May also contain Nuts. Allergy advice: see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Use by see top of pack.Keep refrigerated.

Additives

  • Contains Sweeteners

Warnings

  • Contains a source of Phenylalanine.

Name and address

  • Müller,
  • TF9 3SQ,
  • UK.
  • Müller Dairy Ireland Ltd,
  • 8th Floor,
  • Block E Iveagh Court,

Return to

  • Müller,
  • TF9 3SQ,
  • UK.
  • Müller Dairy Ireland Ltd,
  • 8th Floor,
  • Block E Iveagh Court,
  • Harcourt Road,
  • Dublin 2.
  • www.muller.co.uk

Net Contents

4 x 80g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g
Energy404kJ (96kcal)
Fat2.6g
of which saturates1.6g
Carbohydrate14.2g
of which sugars10.4g
Protein3.4g
Salt0.14g

Safety information

Contains a source of Phenylalanine.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2022

2 Reviews

Average of 5 stars

Nice for a change

5 stars

As expected husband loves them

Excellent product

5 stars

Excellent product

