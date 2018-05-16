We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Tesco Finest Ham Hock 150G

£3.00
£2.00/100g

1/4 of a pack (38g)

Energy
178kJ
42kcal
2%of the reference intake
Fat
0.8g

low

1%of the reference intake
Saturates
0.2g

low

1%of the reference intake
Sugars
0.4g

low

<1%of the reference intake
Salt
0.69g

high

12%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 468kJ / 111kcal

Product Description

  • Ham hock terrine with caramelised shallots, diced gherkins, wholegrain mustard, parsley and dill.
  • Savoury & Punchy with caramelised shallots, gherkins and wholegrain mustard
  • Pack size: 150G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Wiltshire Cured Ham Hock (57%) [Pork Leg, Salt, Sugar, Preservatives (Sodium Nitrite, Potassium Nitrate), Antioxidant (Sodium Ascorbate)], Water, Shallot, Pork Gelatine, Diced Gherkins, Tapioca Starch, Brown Mustard Seed, White Wine Vinegar, Parsley, Dill, Muscovado Sugar, Rapeseed Oil, Black Pepper, Pork, Salt, Sea Salt, Pork Fat, Sugar, Cinnamon, Preservatives (Sodium Nitrite, Potassium Nitrate), Pimento, Antioxidant (Sodium Ascorbate).

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Legal information

Packaged in a protective atmosphere

Storage

Not suitable for freezing. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 2 days and by 'use by' date shown.

Produce of

Made using British pork.

Number of uses

4 Servings

Recycling info

Film. Recycle at large supermarket Tray. Recycle

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

150g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g1/4 of a pack (38g)
Energy468kJ / 111kcal178kJ / 42kcal
Fat2.2g0.8g
Saturates0.6g0.2g
Carbohydrate4.4g1.7g
Sugars1.1g0.4g
Fibre0.9g0.3g
Protein17.9g6.8g
Salt1.82g0.69g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--
