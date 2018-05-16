New
Tesco Finest Ham Hock 150G
1/4 of a pack (38g)
- Energy
- 178kJ
-
- 42kcal
- 2%of the reference intake
- Fat
- 0.8g
- 1%of the reference intake
- Saturates
- 0.2g
- 1%of the reference intake
- Sugars
- 0.4g
- <1%of the reference intake
- Salt
- 0.69g
- 12%of the reference intake
low
low
low
high
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 468kJ / 111kcal
Product Description
- Ham hock terrine with caramelised shallots, diced gherkins, wholegrain mustard, parsley and dill.
- Savoury & Punchy with caramelised shallots, gherkins and wholegrain mustard
- Pack size: 150G
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Wiltshire Cured Ham Hock (57%) [Pork Leg, Salt, Sugar, Preservatives (Sodium Nitrite, Potassium Nitrate), Antioxidant (Sodium Ascorbate)], Water, Shallot, Pork Gelatine, Diced Gherkins, Tapioca Starch, Brown Mustard Seed, White Wine Vinegar, Parsley, Dill, Muscovado Sugar, Rapeseed Oil, Black Pepper, Pork, Salt, Sea Salt, Pork Fat, Sugar, Cinnamon, Preservatives (Sodium Nitrite, Potassium Nitrate), Pimento, Antioxidant (Sodium Ascorbate).
Allergy Information
- For allergens, see ingredients in bold.
Legal information
Packaged in a protective atmosphere
Storage
Not suitable for freezing. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 2 days and by 'use by' date shown.
Produce of
Made using British pork.
Number of uses
4 Servings
Recycling info
Film. Recycle at large supermarket Tray. Recycle
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
150g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|1/4 of a pack (38g)
|Energy
|468kJ / 111kcal
|178kJ / 42kcal
|Fat
|2.2g
|0.8g
|Saturates
|0.6g
|0.2g
|Carbohydrate
|4.4g
|1.7g
|Sugars
|1.1g
|0.4g
|Fibre
|0.9g
|0.3g
|Protein
|17.9g
|6.8g
|Salt
|1.82g
|0.69g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As sold
|-
|-
