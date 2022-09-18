We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Lifebuoy Vitamin Refill Antibacterial Handwash Pine&Thyme 500Ml

4(2)
£1.80

£0.36/100ml

Lifebuoy Vit Ref Antibac H/wash Pine&Thyme 500ml
Did you know that your skin has a natural way of protecting itself by releasing anti-microbial peptides (AMP)? Original Vitamins Lifebuoy liquid handwash, infused with Vitamins B3 and E, boosts the skin's AMP production and leaves it clean, moisturised and protected for up to 10 hours*. Featuring pine and thyme oil, this dermatologically tested, pH-neutral hand soap will bish bash bosh 99.9% of all bacteria and leave your skin feeling healthier and cleaner with every wash. This anti-bacterial handwash comes in a sustainable refill pouch which provides an easy way to refill your liquid handwash dispenser at home, or reuse your plastic container. Plus, this refill pack is good for the environment, with each refill pouch using 80% less plastic** and it only takes one pouch to refill your Lifebuoy handwash bottle twice. Simply dispense the pouch into your Lifebuoy handwash bottle, then pump some soap into your palm, spread and rub the product over the backs of your hands, palms, in between your fingers, and right down to your fingertips for 60 seconds. Rinse and dry your hands thoroughly. Lifebuoy was launched in 1894 by William Lever in response to the cholera outbreak in the UK. He had a clear mission with the introduction of ‘a soap that saves lives’ and it did just that, helping thousands to access basic hygiene. Although times have changed significantly, the purpose of the brand remains. The World Health Organisation (WHO) says that frequent handwashing with soap is one of the most effective means of preventing the spread of disease and germs. It’s always good to use soap when it’s available, but Lifebuoy also offers hand sanitiser for when this isn’t possible. Why not also try our Vitamins Anti-Bacterial Hand Sanitiser 50 ml? *vs representative Gram-negative bacterium, with regular use. Always practice good hand hygiene. **vs Lifebuoy 250 ml Pump
Lifebuoy Original Vitamins Liquid Handwash provides up to 10 hours of anti-bacterial protection*Infused with skin-loving ingredients such as vitamins B3 and E, this anti-bacterial handwash supports your skin’s defences and moisturises your handsFormulated with pine & thyme oil, our refreshing hand soap will bish bash bosh 99.9% of bacteria while leaving your skin feeling healthier & cleaner with every washA dermatologically tested, pH-neutral handwashRefill pouch uses 80% less plastic** and it only takes one pouch to refill your Lifebuoy handwash bottle twiceApply the hand soap onto wet palms, spread and rub over the backs of your hands, palms and between your fingers for 60 seconds, then rinse and dry
Pack size: 500ML

Ingredients

Aqua, Sodium Laureth Sulfate, Cocamidopropyl Betaine, Sodium Chloride, Glycerin, Parfum, Sodium Benzoate, Lactic Acid, Citric Acid, Hydroxystearic Acid, Niacinamide, Tocopheryl Acetate, Tetrasodium EDTA, Sodium Hydroxide, Stearic Acid, Terpineol, Thymol, Benzyl Alcohol, Benzyl Salicylate, Hexyl Cinnamal, Linalool, PPG-6, CI 17200, CI 19140, CI 42090

Produce of

Poland

Net Contents

500 ℮
