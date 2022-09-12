We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Tesco Prime Cuts Roast Beef 90G

Tesco Prime Cuts Roast Beef 90G
£2.05
£22.78/kg

One slice

Energy
119kJ
28kcal
1%of the reference intake
Fat
0.6g

low

1%of the reference intake
Saturates
0.2g

low

1%of the reference intake
Sugars
<0.1g

low

<1%of the reference intake
Salt
0.15g

medium

3%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 517kJ / 122kcal

Product Description

  • Sliced, cooked and roasted topside of beef.
  • We work with a long established group of dedicated farms using a carefully selected prime cut. The beef topside is then roasted to give a fuller flavour and succulent texture.
  • BRITISH BEEF Topside of beef cooked and roasted for flavour 4 Slices
  • Pack size: 90G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Beef, Mineral Sea Salt, Stabilisers (Potassium Triphosphate, Pentasodium Triphosphate).

Legal information

Packaged in a protective atmosphere

Storage

Not suitable for freezing. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 2 days and by 'use by' date shown.

Number of uses

4 Servings

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

90g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gOne slice (23g)
Energy517kJ / 122kcal119kJ / 28kcal
Fat2.5g0.6g
Saturates0.9g0.2g
Carbohydrate0.2g<0.1g
Sugars0.2g<0.1g
Fibre0.3g<0.1g
Protein24.7g5.7g
Salt0.63g0.15g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--
