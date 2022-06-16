Birds Eye Meat Free Sausages Cumberland Style 300G

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

yummy! Review from BIRDS EYE 16th June 2022 Tasty, flavoursome and firm enough to put in a hot pot without them disintegrating! We're not veggie, but try to ease off meat for much of the time and these add to our choices for easy suppers.Highly recommend!!

They're OK Review from BIRDS EYE 10th June 2022 I'm new to vegan food and I've found most to be bland. These are OK with a herb and onion flavouring inside. It's a six pack of frozen sausages and I used a frying pan to cook them. They cooked in 15 minutes. The sausages were easy to eat. There wasn't anything special about them and as I said they were ok.

Texture and taste really bad. A Tesco Customer9th June 2022 Very disappointing for a birds eye product, texture and taste not right. They went into dustbin. Would not buy again. Report

meat free sausage Review from BIRDS EYE 9th June 2022 Im not a vegetarian but was quite happy to try this sausage as an alternative. It looked a little strange greeny grey instead of the normal pink that I'm used to as a sausage. The taste was very strange to me not a sausage you would eat on its own but in a fryup or a casserole I'm sure it would go very well. If I was a vegetarian I'm sure it would be a great alternative but it was not for me

Nice to try donething new Review from BIRDS EYE 9th June 2022 I have always looked at these but worried they would taste like really sausages ans I don't eat meat due to taste but these are lovely. And go great with a lot of things. Something new to add to our dinner tines

Taste delicious! Review from BIRDS EYE 7th June 2022 I'm always keen to try new meat free products as I'm looking to reduce the amount of meat I eat and hopefully will become vegetarian eventually. These are absolutely delicious and do indeed taste similar to meat Cumberland sausages. The texture is pleasant and they are yummy so will definitely be having these again.

Green supreme Review from BIRDS EYE 6th June 2022 Perfect for a vegetarian option for family and friends over the jubilee celebrations- good size and style and high quality, tasty as you'd expect from birds eye - they did not disappoint - easy to cook and perfect in a bun with onions!

Great Alternative Review from BIRDS EYE 6th June 2022 We actually tried the chicken grills option of these and didn't inform my youngest man-child of the difference before serving them he commented that they were nicer than usual and asked what I'd done differently when I told him that they were a meat free alternative he didn't actually believe me and had now requested that we try more and add them to our shopping list in the future