Birds Eye Meat Free Sausages Cumberland Style 300G

4.3(146)Write a review
Birds Eye Meat Free Sausages Cumberland Style 300G
£ 2.50
£8.34/kg

Per 2 sausages grilled provides:

Energy
690kJ
166kcal
8%of the reference intake
Fat
10g

medium

14%of the reference intake
Saturates
0.9g

low

5%of the reference intake
Sugars
0.7g

low

<1%of the reference intake
Salt
1.5g

medium

25%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy As Sold 100g Provides:

Product Description

  • Sausages formed from a blend of pea protein, onion and herbs, lightly fried.
  • Enjoy Meat-Free Sausages as part of a varied and balanced diet and healthy lifestyle.
  • For a Sustainable Tomorrow
  • Making a difference with responsibly sourced and prepared food every day
  • birdseye.co.uk/our-sustainable-path
  • All Natural Plant Power
  • We've been working hard to create our Best Ever Meat-Free Sausage.
  • We have picked Selected Peas from fields and taken all the Protein goodness* from the dried peas
  • Then we added delicious herbs & spices as well as a new casing for a crispier bite.
  • *Protein contributes to the maintenance of muscle mass.
  • Try & classic with a twist
  • Why not try an old favourite but add some mustard to your mash and when you make your onion gravy add some pan fried apple slices.
  • 'Birds Eye' and 'the logo shape' are trademarks of nomad foods Europe limited
  • Powered by plants
  • Rich in protein
  • High in fibre
  • Our Best Ever
  • No artificial colours or flavours
  • Suitable for Vegans
  • Pack size: 300G
  • Protein contributes to the maintenance of muscle mass
  • Rich in protein
  • High in fibre

Information

Ingredients

Water, Rehydrated Pea Protein (25%), Rapeseed Oil, Onion, Wheat Gluten, Fibre (Oat, Citrus, Psyllium), Gelling Agent (Calcium Alginate), Stabiliser (Methylcellulose), Potato Starch, Pea Flour, Natural Flavourings, Salt, Herbs, Black Pepper

Allergy Information

  • For allergens see ingredients in capital letters.

Storage

Store in a freezer at -18°C or cooler.

Cooking Instructions

Barbecue
Instructions: For a chargrilled effect and flavour, grill or oven cook as suggested above to ensure product is fully cooked and finish on a barbecue for a few minutes until browned. Charcoal must be glowing red with powdery grey surface. Turn over regularly.

Cooking Instructions
Instructions: Tastiest when Grilled Straight from the Freezer.
- Please ensure food is cooked until piping hot.
- These instructions are guidelines only.
- Do Not refreeze after defrosting.

Grill
Instructions: Medium/High 15 mins
Pre-heat the grill.
Turn over occasionally.
Cook until golden.

Oven cook
Instructions: Alternatively, oven bake.
220°C, Fan 200°C, Gas Mark 7, 20 mins
Pre-heat the oven. Place on a foil lined baking tray in the middle of the oven.
Turn over halfway through cooking.

Number of uses

This pack contains 3 portions

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours

Net Contents

300g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesAs Sold 100g Provides:Per 2 Sausages Grilled Provides:
Energy - kJ690kJ690kJ
- kcal166kcal166kcal
Fat10g10g
- of which Saturates0.9g0.9g
Carbohydrate4.6g4.6g
- of which Sugars0.7g0.7g
Fibre6.8g6.8g
Protein11g11g
Salt1.5g1.5g
This pack contains 3 portions--
146 Reviews

Average of 4.3 stars

yummy!

5 stars

Review from BIRDS EYE

Tasty, flavoursome and firm enough to put in a hot pot without them disintegrating! We're not veggie, but try to ease off meat for much of the time and these add to our choices for easy suppers.Highly recommend!!

They're OK

3 stars

Review from BIRDS EYE

I'm new to vegan food and I've found most to be bland. These are OK with a herb and onion flavouring inside. It's a six pack of frozen sausages and I used a frying pan to cook them. They cooked in 15 minutes. The sausages were easy to eat. There wasn't anything special about them and as I said they were ok.

Texture and taste really bad.

1 stars

Very disappointing for a birds eye product, texture and taste not right. They went into dustbin. Would not buy again.

Taste delicious!

5 stars

Review from BIRDS EYE

I'm always keen to try new meat free products as I'm looking to reduce the amount of meat I eat and hopefully will become vegetarian eventually. These are absolutely delicious and do indeed taste similar to meat Cumberland sausages. The texture is pleasant and they are yummy so will definitely be having these again.

Green supreme

5 stars

Review from BIRDS EYE

Perfect for a vegetarian option for family and friends over the jubilee celebrations- good size and style and high quality, tasty as you'd expect from birds eye - they did not disappoint - easy to cook and perfect in a bun with onions!

Great Alternative

5 stars

Review from BIRDS EYE

We actually tried the chicken grills option of these and didn't inform my youngest man-child of the difference before serving them he commented that they were nicer than usual and asked what I'd done differently when I told him that they were a meat free alternative he didn't actually believe me and had now requested that we try more and add them to our shopping list in the future

Tasty meat free option!

5 stars

Review from BIRDS EYE

Meat free sausages always bring to mind a dry cardboard and chewy tasteless eating experience. I'm pleased to say, those days are gone!!! The Birdseye Green Cuisine Meat free Cumberland style sausages are extremely tasty and full of flavour! They cook easily without drying out and have a succulent texture! The outer gets a little crisp and feels like a cooked sausage!! I'm very impressed at how much the flavour is enhanced by the herbs and you would never believe they are meat-free!!

1-10 of 146 reviews

