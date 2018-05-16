Krupnik Clear Vodka 500Ml

Product Description
- Vodka.
- 100% Pure Natural Grains
- Original recipe
- Pack size: 500ML
Information
Alcohol Units
20
ABV
40% vol
Country
Poland
Alcohol Type
Spirits
Storage Type
Ambient
Produce of
Produced in Poland
Name and address
- Premium Distillers Sp. z o.o.,
- 00-406 Warszawa,
- Ludna 2,
- Zakład Produkcyjny Starogard Gdański,
- Poland.
Importer address
- Top Spirits Ltd,
- LE3 1TH,
- Leicester,
- UK.
Return to
- Top Spirits Ltd,
- LE3 1TH,
- Leicester,
- UK.
- topspirits.co.uk
Net Contents
500ml
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2023
No reviews yet
Help other customers like youWrite a review
Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.