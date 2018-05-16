We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Krupnik Clear Vodka 500Ml

Krupnik Clear Vodka 500Ml
£10.00
£20.00/litre

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Wales or Scotland due to local Minimum Unit Pricing laws. Sign in to see the correct price in your region. Click here for more information.

Product Description

  • Vodka.
  • 100% Pure Natural Grains
  • Original recipe
  • Pack size: 500ML

Information

Alcohol Units

20

ABV

40% vol

Country

Poland

Alcohol Type

Spirits

Storage Type

Ambient

Produce of

Produced in Poland

Name and address

  • Premium Distillers Sp. z o.o.,
  • 00-406 Warszawa,
  • Ludna 2,
  • Zakład Produkcyjny Starogard Gdański,
  • Poland.

Importer address

  • Top Spirits Ltd,
  • LE3 1TH,
  • Leicester,
  • UK.

Return to

  • Top Spirits Ltd,
  • LE3 1TH,
  • Leicester,
  • UK.
  • topspirits.co.uk

Net Contents

500ml

