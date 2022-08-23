Vadasz Raw Garlic & Dill Sauerkraut 400G

delicious.
delicious. first time trying sauerkraut. tried others since but not as nice.
Too gut too be kraut
High quality sauerkraut. Not pasteurized nor heat treated which is why it is the real deal. Sauerkraut that is shelf stable and not in the chilled section is heat treated and pasteurized which kills off the beneficial microbes that are beneficial for our gut health. Taste wise, the garlic and dill enhance the flavour and really give it a nice restaurant feel. It will make any burger, salad, wrap, sandwich or side dish that extra special though be careful of the whole peppercorns when serving. A little goes a long way, great for the microbiome and helps promote the beneficial bacteria within the gut. Kimchi is also great too.
Unpasteurized, Fresh
This is a great Sauerkraut. It's raw and unpasteurized (I confirmed this with the company via email), so you actually get the bacterial benefits from it. I would describe the taste as fresh and not bitter, which is also good. It has no sugar added, so it doesn't taste sweet, but a lot milder than other similar variants I've tried before.