Vadasz Raw Garlic & Dill Sauerkraut 400G

Vadasz Raw Garlic & Dill Sauerkraut 400G
£4.50
£1.13/100g

Product Description

  • Sauerkraut with Dill & Garlic
  • Pot - Recycle
  • Lid - Recycle
  • Remove Liner
  • Versatile Super Condiments that will Transform your Sandwich, Salad, Burger
  • Naturally Fermented
  • Live Cultured
  • Great taste 2018
  • Live Cultured for Tasty Gut-Ness
  • Suitable for Vegetarians & Vegans
  • Pack size: 400G

Information

Ingredients

White Cabbage, Cucumber, Sea Salt, Dill, Garlic, Black Peppercorns, Caraway Seeds

Storage

I'm Fresh so Keep Me in the FridgeKeep refrigerated below 5ºC. Once opened keep refrigerated and use within 2 weeks. Do not exceed use by date. For use by date see side of pot.

Produce of

Produced in the UK with ingredients from the EU

Preparation and Usage

  • This pack is full of healthy lactic acid bacteria. This can cause a build-up of CO2 in the pot. Just open slowly over a bowl to catch any brine that escapes.
  • Serving Suggestion: Stir well before serving.

Name and address

  • Produced for:
  • Vadasz,
  • Granville House,
  • 9 Wells Place,
  • RH1 3AS,
  • UK.

Return to

  • Vadasz,
  • Granville House,
  • 9 Wells Place,
  • RH1 3AS,
  • UK.
  • Vadasz,
  • Suite 163,
  • 21 Botanic Avenue,
  • Belfast.
  • Northern Ireland,
  • BT7 1JJ,
  • NI.

Net Contents

400g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g
Energy82kJ
-20kcal
Fat<0.5g
of which saturates<0.1g
Carbohydrates2.0g
of which sugars0.7g
Fibre2.4g
Protein1.2g
Salt1.5g
delicious.

5 stars

delicious. first time trying sauerkraut. tried others since but not as nice.

Too gut too be kraut

5 stars

High quality sauerkraut. Not pasteurized nor heat treated which is why it is the real deal. Sauerkraut that is shelf stable and not in the chilled section is heat treated and pasteurized which kills off the beneficial microbes that are beneficial for our gut health. Taste wise, the garlic and dill enhance the flavour and really give it a nice restaurant feel. It will make any burger, salad, wrap, sandwich or side dish that extra special though be careful of the whole peppercorns when serving. A little goes a long way, great for the microbiome and helps promote the beneficial bacteria within the gut. Kimchi is also great too.

Unpasteurized, Fresh

5 stars

This is a great Sauerkraut. It's raw and unpasteurized (I confirmed this with the company via email), so you actually get the bacterial benefits from it. I would describe the taste as fresh and not bitter, which is also good. It has no sugar added, so it doesn't taste sweet, but a lot milder than other similar variants I've tried before.

