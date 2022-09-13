Wicked Kitchen 2 Millionaire's Pots 230G
One pot
- Energy
- 1192kJ
-
- 285kcal
- 14%of the reference intake
- Fat
- 13.9g
- 20%of the reference intake
- Saturates
- 8.5g
- 43%of the reference intake
- Sugars
- 23.0g
- 26%of the reference intake
- Salt
- 0.31g
- 5%of the reference intake
medium
high
medium
low
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1036kJ / 247kcal
Product Description
- Biscuit crumble topped with coconut alternative to caramel sauce and whipped caramel flavoured mousse made with coconut and starch alternative to soft cheese, topped with chocolate sauce.
- Dreamy layered coconut caramel, caramel mousse and chocolate sauce with a biscuit crumble base
- Pack size: 230G
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Water, Coconut Alternative to Caramel Sauce (24%) [Water, Coconut Extract, Dark Brown Soft Sugar, Palm Oil, Cornflour, Glucose Syrup, Invert Sugar Syrup, Sugar, Rapeseed Oil, Emulsifiers (Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids, Polyglycerol Esters of Fatty Acids), Flavouring, Gelling Agent (Amidated Pectin), Salt, Colour (Algal Carotenes)], Coconut and Starch Alternative to Soft Cheese (13%) [Water, Coconut Oil, Potato Starch, Salt, Acidity Regulator (Glucono-Delta-Lactone), Flavouring, Olive Leaf Extract, Vitamin B12], Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Sugar, Dark Chocolate (3.5%) [Cocoa Mass, Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins), Flavouring], Glucose Syrup, Palm Oil, Demerara Sugar, Rapeseed Oil, Cornflour, Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Dextrose, Coconut Oil, Emulsifiers (Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids, Lecithins, Lactic Acid Esters of Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids, Polysorbate 60), Yellow Lentil Protein, Flavouring, Invert Sugar Syrup, Gelling Agent (Amidated Pectin), Modified Potato Starch, Stabilisers (Methyl Cellulose, Xanthan Gum), Salt, Colours (Algal Carotenes, Beta-Carotene), Acidity Regulator (Trisodium Citrate), Thickener (Locust Bean Gum).
Allergy Information
- May contain peanuts and nuts. For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Once defrosted use within 24 hours and do not refreeze. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in the fridge. Keep refrigerated.
Number of uses
2 Servings
Recycling info
Pot. Recycle Carton. Recycle
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
230g e (2x115g)
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|One pot (115g)
|Energy
|1036kJ / 247kcal
|1192kJ / 285kcal
|Fat
|12.1g
|13.9g
|Saturates
|7.4g
|8.5g
|Carbohydrate
|32.4g
|37.2g
|Sugars
|20.0g
|23.0g
|Fibre
|1.0g
|1.1g
|Protein
|1.8g
|2.0g
|Salt
|0.27g
|0.31g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As sold
|-
|-
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2022
No reviews yet
Help other customers like youWrite a review
Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.