Tesco Oat & Linseed Bread Mix 500G

Tesco Oat & Linseed Bread Mix 500G
£1.00
£2.00/kg

One slice

Energy
537kJ
127kcal
6%of the reference intake
Fat
2.7g

medium

4%of the reference intake
Saturates
0.5g

low

3%of the reference intake
Sugars
0.7g

low

1%of the reference intake
Salt
0.37g

medium

6%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1074kJ / 255kcal

Product Description

  • White bread mix with oats and linseed.
  • Our millers select the harvest's finest grains, and grind wheat to the perfect texture, just like they've been doing for more than 125 years.
  • Just add butter & water Deliciously light
  • Pack size: 500G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Oat Flakes (11%), Golden Linseed (6%), Wheat Gluten, Salt, Yeast.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Store in a cool dry place and once opened in an airtight container.

Preparation and Usage

  • Preperation time: 25 minutes (plus 1 hour 30 minutes resting time).

    Baking time:25-30 minutes.


    You will need: 500g Oat & Linseed Bread Mix, 25g butter or butter alternative, 330ml water, flour for kneading (if handbaked).

    Makes: 2lb loaf

    Hand Baking Method: 
    1. Place the bread mix into a large mixing bowl and rub in the butter or butter alternative until the mixture resembles breadcrumbs.
    2.  Begin to add in the water gradually and keep combining until a dough is formed.

    3. Place the dough onto a lightly floured surface and knead the dough for 10 minutes, until the dough is smooth and elastic.
    4. Knead the dough into a ball, place into a lightly oiled bowl, cover with cling film and leave to prove in a warm place for 1 hour or until doubled in size.
    5. Remove the dough from the bowl. Knock back the dough and knead for a further 5 minutes. 
    6. Shape into an oblong and place the dough on a greased baking tray. Score the top with a sharp knife to create a checker board design.
    7. Cover with cling film and allow to prove in a warm place for 30 minutes.
    8. Pre-heat the oven to 230°C/ Fan 210°C/ Gas 8. Uncover the loaf and bake in the oven for 25-30 minutes until well risen and lightly golden and sounding hollow when the base is tapped.
    9. Cool on the tray for 5 minutes before placing onto a cooling rack. 

    Bread machine method:
    Add the bread mix, butter and water according to the following size machines:

    MACHINE SIZE 1lb/400g 1.5lb/600g 2lb/800g

    MIX 250g 375g 500g

    BUTTER 12g 18g 25g

    WATER 160ml 240ml 320ml

    Refer to your bread machine's guidelines to confirm the capacity and bake on a basic setting. As all appliances vary these are guidelines only. 

Number of uses

14 Servings

Recycling info

Bag. Recycle

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

500g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gOne slice (50g)
Energy1074kJ / 255kcal537kJ / 127kcal
Fat5.4g2.7g
Saturates1.0g0.5g
Carbohydrate38.2g19.1g
Sugars1.4g0.7g
Fibre4.1g2.1g
Protein11.3g5.7g
Salt0.73g0.37g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When prepared according to instructions.--
Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2023

2 Reviews

Average of 5 stars

YUMMY

5 stars

Pleased with all the bread mixes but this one is exceptionally good. Crusty with soft and tasty texture. Add some fresh Oregano for a spevial treat!

Lovely and Tasty.

5 stars

Used for sandwiches and toast. Good healthy bread.

