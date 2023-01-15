Tesco Oat & Linseed Bread Mix 500G

YUMMY
Pleased with all the bread mixes but this one is exceptionally good. Crusty with soft and tasty texture. Add some fresh Oregano for a spevial treat!
Lovely and Tasty.
Used for sandwiches and toast. Good healthy bread.
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1074kJ / 255kcal
INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Oat Flakes (11%), Golden Linseed (6%), Wheat Gluten, Salt, Yeast.
Store in a cool dry place and once opened in an airtight container.
Preperation time: 25 minutes (plus 1 hour 30 minutes resting time).
Baking time:25-30 minutes.
You will need: 500g Oat & Linseed Bread Mix, 25g butter or butter alternative, 330ml water, flour for kneading (if handbaked).
Makes: 2lb loaf
Hand Baking Method:
1. Place the bread mix into a large mixing bowl and rub in the butter or butter alternative until the mixture resembles breadcrumbs.
2. Begin to add in the water gradually and keep combining until a dough is formed.
3. Place the dough onto a lightly floured surface and knead the dough for 10 minutes, until the dough is smooth and elastic.
4. Knead the dough into a ball, place into a lightly oiled bowl, cover with cling film and leave to prove in a warm place for 1 hour or until doubled in size.
5. Remove the dough from the bowl. Knock back the dough and knead for a further 5 minutes.
6. Shape into an oblong and place the dough on a greased baking tray. Score the top with a sharp knife to create a checker board design.
7. Cover with cling film and allow to prove in a warm place for 30 minutes.
8. Pre-heat the oven to 230°C/ Fan 210°C/ Gas 8. Uncover the loaf and bake in the oven for 25-30 minutes until well risen and lightly golden and sounding hollow when the base is tapped.
9. Cool on the tray for 5 minutes before placing onto a cooling rack.
Bread machine method:
Add the bread mix, butter and water according to the following size machines:
MACHINE SIZE 1lb/400g 1.5lb/600g 2lb/800g
MIX 250g 375g 500g
BUTTER 12g 18g 25g
WATER 160ml 240ml 320ml
Refer to your bread machine's guidelines to confirm the capacity and bake on a basic setting. As all appliances vary these are guidelines only.
14 Servings
Bag. Recycle
500g e
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|One slice (50g)
|Energy
|1074kJ / 255kcal
|537kJ / 127kcal
|Fat
|5.4g
|2.7g
|Saturates
|1.0g
|0.5g
|Carbohydrate
|38.2g
|19.1g
|Sugars
|1.4g
|0.7g
|Fibre
|4.1g
|2.1g
|Protein
|11.3g
|5.7g
|Salt
|0.73g
|0.37g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|When prepared according to instructions.
|-
|-
