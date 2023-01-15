Tesco Oat & Linseed Bread Mix 500G

Preperation time: 25 minutes (plus 1 hour 30 minutes resting time).

Baking time:25-30 minutes.



You will need: 500g Oat & Linseed Bread Mix, 25g butter or butter alternative, 330ml water, flour for kneading (if handbaked).

Makes: 2lb loaf

Hand Baking Method:

1. Place the bread mix into a large mixing bowl and rub in the butter or butter alternative until the mixture resembles breadcrumbs.

2. Begin to add in the water gradually and keep combining until a dough is formed.

3. Place the dough onto a lightly floured surface and knead the dough for 10 minutes, until the dough is smooth and elastic.

4. Knead the dough into a ball, place into a lightly oiled bowl, cover with cling film and leave to prove in a warm place for 1 hour or until doubled in size.

5. Remove the dough from the bowl. Knock back the dough and knead for a further 5 minutes.

6. Shape into an oblong and place the dough on a greased baking tray. Score the top with a sharp knife to create a checker board design.

7. Cover with cling film and allow to prove in a warm place for 30 minutes.

8. Pre-heat the oven to 230°C/ Fan 210°C/ Gas 8. Uncover the loaf and bake in the oven for 25-30 minutes until well risen and lightly golden and sounding hollow when the base is tapped.

9. Cool on the tray for 5 minutes before placing onto a cooling rack.

Bread machine method:

Add the bread mix, butter and water according to the following size machines:

MACHINE SIZE 1lb/400g 1.5lb/600g 2lb/800g

MIX 250g 375g 500g

BUTTER 12g 18g 25g

WATER 160ml 240ml 320ml

Refer to your bread machine's guidelines to confirm the capacity and bake on a basic setting. As all appliances vary these are guidelines only.