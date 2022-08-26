Wicked Kitchen Oat Barista Blend 1L

Slightly disappointing in coffee
My new favourite
Great taste, smooth texture and I love the package design!
medium
low
low
low
of the reference intake*
INGREDIENTS: Water, Oats (9%), Sunflower Oil, Inulin, Tricalcium Phosphate, Pea Protein, Stabiliser (Gellan Gum), Salt, Potassium Iodide, Vitamin B12, Vitamin D, Riboflavin.
Once opened, keep refrigerated and consume within 5 days. Store in a cool dry place.
Shake well before opening and pouring.
4 Servings
Beverage Carton. Recycle at recycling points
1 litre e
|Typical Values
|Per 100ml
|Per 250ml
|Energy
|209kJ / 50kcal
|523kJ / 124kcal
|Fat
|1.7g
|4.3g
|Saturates
|0.2g
|0.5g
|Carbohydrate
|7.4g
|18.4g
|Sugars
|1.9g
|4.8g
|Fibre
|0.5g
|1.3g
|Protein
|1.0g
|2.5g
|Salt
|0.14g
|0.35g
|Vitamin D
|0.76µg
|1.90µg
|Riboflavin (Vitamin B2)
|0.21mg
|0.53mg
|Vitamin B12
|0.38µg
|0.95µg
|Calcium
|120mg
|300mg
|Iodine
|22.5µg
|56.3µg
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As sold
|-
|-
Average of 3.5 stars
Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.
