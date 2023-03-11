Pantene Pro-V Hydrating Glow Quenching Hair Conditioner 275ml

INTRODUCING PANTENE PRO-V MIRACLES, OUR HIGHLY NUTRITIOUS BLENDS FOR HAIR THAT NEEDS A MIRACLE! This quenching hair conditioner gives you weightless hydrated hair with a healthy glow by combining our legendary Pro-Vitamin B5 formula with Biotin and Baobab essence from the African Savannah tree known as the ‘Tree of Life'. Want to transform your dry hair and make it silky smooth & glowing? This deep conditioning treatment has a formula with tailored nutrients to replenish and protect, providing deep hydration and transforming hair that is even chronically dry.

REPLENISH AND PROTECT: Quenching conditioner gives a healthy glowing smoothness without the weigh down REHYDRATE YOUR HAIR: Treatment that transforms even chronically dry hair A NOURISHING BLEND: Tailored formula with biotin, baobab essence and pro-vitamin B5 THE EXPERTS AGREE: Tested & approved by the Swiss Vitamin Institute

Pack size: 275ML

Ingredients

Aqua, Stearyl Alcohol, Silicone Quaternium-26, Behentrimonium Chloride, Cetyl Alcohol, Parfum, Isopropyl Alcohol, Benzyl Alcohol, Sodium Benzoate, Citric Acid, Disodium EDTA, Polysorbate 20, Panthenol, Panthenyl Ethyl Ether, Limonene, Histidine, Sodium Hydroxide, Adansonia Digitata Seed Oil, Biotin

Net Contents

275ml ℮

Preparation and Usage