Wicked Kitchen 8 Maple And Pecan Nut Bites

Wicked Kitchen 8 Maple And Pecan Nut Bites
£2.25
£0.28/each

One bite

Energy
452kJ
108kcal
5%of the reference intake
Fat
6.7g

high

10%of the reference intake
Saturates
4.4g

high

22%of the reference intake
Sugars
5.5g

high

6%of the reference intake
Salt
0.19g

medium

3%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1963kJ / 472kcal

Product Description

  • 8 Coconut bites with pecan nuts and maple sugar.
  • Pecan nut pieces and succulent coconut with a touch of maple sweetness. A deliciously soft and chewy treat.

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Desiccated Coconut, Glucose-Fructose Syrup, Potato Starch, Sugar, Chicory Fibre, Pecan Nuts (9%), Stabiliser (Sorbitol), Humectant (Glycerol), Dextrose, Flavouring, Maple Sugar (1%), Modified Maize Starch, Caramelised Sugar, Thickener (Sodium Carboxymethylcellulose).

Allergy Information

  • May contain peanuts and other nuts.For allergens, see ingredients in bold., Prepared to a vegan recipe, not suitable for milk and egg allergy sufferers because these allergens are present in the environment

Storage

Store in a cool dry place and once opened in an airtight container.

Number of uses

8 Servings

Recycling info

Tray. Recycle Film. Recycle at large supermarket

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gOne bite (23g)
Energy1963kJ / 472kcal452kJ / 108kcal
Fat29.3g6.7g
Saturates19.0g4.4g
Carbohydrate44.3g10.2g
Sugars24.0g5.5g
Fibre8.3g1.9g
Protein3.5g0.8g
Salt0.81g0.19g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--
