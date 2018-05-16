Wicked Kitchen 8 Maple And Pecan Nut Bites

One bite
Product Description
- 8 Coconut bites with pecan nuts and maple sugar.
- Pecan nut pieces and succulent coconut with a touch of maple sweetness. A deliciously soft and chewy treat.
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Desiccated Coconut, Glucose-Fructose Syrup, Potato Starch, Sugar, Chicory Fibre, Pecan Nuts (9%), Stabiliser (Sorbitol), Humectant (Glycerol), Dextrose, Flavouring, Maple Sugar (1%), Modified Maize Starch, Caramelised Sugar, Thickener (Sodium Carboxymethylcellulose).
Allergy Information
- May contain peanuts and other nuts.For allergens, see ingredients in bold., Prepared to a vegan recipe, not suitable for milk and egg allergy sufferers because these allergens are present in the environment
Storage
Store in a cool dry place and once opened in an airtight container.
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|One bite (23g)
|Energy
|1963kJ / 472kcal
|452kJ / 108kcal
|Fat
|29.3g
|6.7g
|Saturates
|19.0g
|4.4g
|Carbohydrate
|44.3g
|10.2g
|Sugars
|24.0g
|5.5g
|Fibre
|8.3g
|1.9g
|Protein
|3.5g
|0.8g
|Salt
|0.81g
|0.19g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As sold
|-
|-
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
