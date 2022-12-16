JML MIGHTY SIGHT LED EYEWEAR

Mighty Sight - Wearable, magnifying eyewear with built in lights Mighty Sight are magnifying eyewear, with LED lights built-in, that make detailed tasks easy to see, ultra-bright and hands-free! Inspired by the eyewear worn by surgeons, Mighty Sight gives you instant 160% magnification, bringing small print on labels, prescriptions and warnings into detailed, well-lit clarity that’s easy to read. The high-definition optical lenses use new magnification technology, while two built-in LED’s provide maximum illumination. With Mighty Sight, you’ll see intricate detail with crystal-clear vision. Enjoy pastimes and hobbies that require detailed, close-up work with laser-like clarity, or complete DIY projects without straining your eyes. Mighty Sight fits comfortably over your prescription glasses and is rechargeable, so they’re always ready when you are. Perfect for reading, knitting, arts and crafts, and more. Best of all, the LED lights follow your view with pinpoint accuracy, so you won’t disturb others around you. Hands-free, wearable magnification Mighty Sight are wearable magnifying eyewear, so they act like a magnifying glass but for both eyes and without the need to hold anything. This means your hands are free to hold the things you’re trying to see or are working on. Whether it’s a sewing needle you want to thread, a miniature model you’re painting or just a book or magazine that needs both hands to hold and turn the pages. Mighty Sight gives you 160% magnification wherever you look. Now those warning labels on bottles of pills or electrical items can be held up close with both hands and become instantly easier to read. Built in LED lights like personal headlights If wearable magnification wasn’t enough of a benefit, how about built-in lights? Just like a surgeon, who needs both hands to operate and absolute clarity of vision, Mighty Sight has two powerful LED lights built into the frame at either corner. The LED lights are unobtrusive so won’t be easily noticeable but, with the press of a button, will instantly give you two bright, white headlights that shine a clear, personal patch of light onto whatever you need to see and wherever you turn to look but without disturbing others around you. Fits over your prescription glasses As an added design feature, Mighty Sight fits comfortably over your current prescription glasses. What’s the point of a magnifying effect if you have to remove a pair of sight-improving glasses first? With Mighty Sight you can always add to your vision and not just swap one view for another.