Robinsons Real Apple & Blackcurrant No Added Sugar Jelly 4X80g

Lunchbox must have
Tastes exactly like the juice and in such a mess free easy format. Perfect for the littles ones
Fantastic
Love these for the kids! Mess free and delicious taste!
Water, Fruit Juices from Concentrate 10% (Apple 7%, Blackcurrant 3%), Acid (Citric Acid), Gelling Agents (Carrageenan, Locust Bean Gum), Acidity Regulators (Sodium Citrate, Potassium Citrate, Potassium Chloride), Colouring Food (Black Carrot Juice Concentrate), Flavourings, Sweeteners (Sucralose, Acesulfame K)
Keep in the cupboard, or you may prefer me chilled. Consume directly after opening.
Produced in EU
Contains 4 pouches of 80g
Box. Recycle
4 x 80g
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per 80g portion
|Energy
|26kJ
|21kJ
|-
|6kcal
|5kcal
|Fat
|0g
|0g
|of which saturates
|0g
|0g
|Carbohydrate
|1.5g
|1.2g
|of which sugars
|1.1g
|0.9g
|Protein
|0g
|0g
|Salt
|0.24g
|0.19g
|Contains 4 pouches of 80g
|-
|-
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2023
Average of 5 stars
Help other customers like youWrite a review
Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.
Tastes exactly like the juice and in such a mess free easy format. Perfect for the littles ones
Love these for the kids! Mess free and delicious taste!