Robinsons Real Apple & Blackcurrant No Added Sugar Jelly 4X80g

5(2)Write a review
£3.00
£0.94/100g

Product Description

  • Low calorie apple and blackcurrant flavoured jelly with sweeteners
  • Buy or Browse online at: www.rosemarketinguk.com
  • Manufactured under license from Britvic Soft Drinks Limited.
  • Robinsons is the registered trademark of Robinsons Soft Drinks Limited.
  • Real fruit in every drop
  • Only 5 Calories Per Pouch
  • No Added Sugar
  • Contains Naturally Occurring Sugars
  • Suitable for Vegans
  • Vegetarian Society Approved - Vegan
  • Pack size: 320G
  • No Added Sugar

Information

Ingredients

Water, Fruit Juices from Concentrate 10% (Apple 7%, Blackcurrant 3%), Acid (Citric Acid), Gelling Agents (Carrageenan, Locust Bean Gum), Acidity Regulators (Sodium Citrate, Potassium Citrate, Potassium Chloride), Colouring Food (Black Carrot Juice Concentrate), Flavourings, Sweeteners (Sucralose, Acesulfame K)

Allergy Information

  • Made in a factory which handles: Milk, Nuts, Cereals Containing Gluten.

Storage

Keep in the cupboard, or you may prefer me chilled. Consume directly after opening.

Produce of

Produced in EU

Preparation and Usage

  • 1 Remove cap
  • 2 Squeeze from base
  • 3 Enjoy!
  • 4 Dispose responsibly

Number of uses

Contains 4 pouches of 80g

Additives

  • Contains Sweeteners

Recycling info

Box. Recycle

Name and address

  • Produced for:
  • Rose Confectionery Ltd.,
  • 23A Robinhood Industrial Estate,
  • Clondalkin,
  • Dublin 22.

Importer address

  • Rose Marketing (UK) Ltd.,
  • KY1 3NA.

Distributor address

  • Rose Marketing (UK) Ltd.,
  • KY1 3NA.

Return to

  • Rose Confectionery Ltd.,
  • 23A Robinhood Industrial Estate,
  • Clondalkin,
  • Dublin 22.
  • www.roseconfectionery.com
  • Rose Marketing (UK) Ltd.,
  • KY1 3NA.
  • For aftersales enquiries please contact Rose customer care: 0845 094 6492

Net Contents

4 x 80g

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 80g portion
Energy26kJ21kJ
-6kcal5kcal
Fat0g0g
of which saturates0g0g
Carbohydrate1.5g1.2g
of which sugars1.1g0.9g
Protein0g0g
Salt0.24g0.19g
Contains 4 pouches of 80g--
2 Reviews

Average of 5 stars

Lunchbox must have

5 stars

Tastes exactly like the juice and in such a mess free easy format. Perfect for the littles ones

Fantastic

5 stars

Love these for the kids! Mess free and delicious taste!

