Pizza Express Dough Balls With Pesto Dip 95G

Cooking Instructions

Instructions: For best results cook from chilled

These are guidelines only as all cooking appliances vary in performance.



Oven cook

Instructions: Cook Them the Pizzaexpress Way

1. Preheat oven.

2. Remove from film wrap.

3. Set aside the basil pesto dip to warm to room temperature. From frozen, set aside for 30 minutes.

4. Place Dough Balls on a baking tray.

5. Bake for 5-6 minutes.

From frozen, increase baking time to 7-8 minutes.

6. Once cooked, remove Dough Balls carefully from the oven. Ensure Dough Balls are piping hot before serving and serve immediately.

Electric 200°C 7-8 mins

Fan 180°C 7-8 mins

Gas Mark 6 7-8 mins



