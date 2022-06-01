We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Pizza Express Dough Balls With Pesto Dip 95G

Product Description

  • Part-baked Dough Balls with a basil pesto dip.
  • Ideal for sharing
  • Suitable for Vegetarians
  • Pack size: 95G

Information

Ingredients

Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Water, Basil (3.5%), Vegetable Oil (Sunflower, Rapeseed), Medium Fat Hard Cheese (Milk) Rapeseed Oil, Salt, Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Garlic Purée, Lemon Juice, Sugar, Yeast, Cornflour, Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid), Antioxidant (Ascorbic Acid), Flour Treatment Agent (Ascorbic Acid)

Allergy Information

  • Allergy advice, For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, ingredients in bold.

Storage

Keep refrigerated.If freezing, freeze on day of purchase and consume within 1 month. This product may have been previously frozen.

Cooking Instructions

Instructions: For best results cook from chilled
These are guidelines only as all cooking appliances vary in performance.

Oven cook
Instructions: Cook Them the Pizzaexpress Way
1. Preheat oven.
2. Remove from film wrap.
3. Set aside the basil pesto dip to warm to room temperature. From frozen, set aside for 30 minutes.
4. Place Dough Balls on a baking tray.
5. Bake for 5-6 minutes.
From frozen, increase baking time to 7-8 minutes.
6. Once cooked, remove Dough Balls carefully from the oven. Ensure Dough Balls are piping hot before serving and serve immediately.
Electric 200°C 7-8 mins
Fan 180°C 7-8 mins
Gas Mark 6 7-8 mins

Number of uses

This pack contains 2 servings

Recycling info

Film. Don't Recycle Pot. Recycle Tray. Recycle

Name and address

  • Pizza Express,
  • Hunton House,
  • Highbridge Estate,
  • Oxford Road,
  • Uxbridge,
  • Middlesex,

Return to

  • Get in Touch
  • We'd love to hear your feedback on these Dough Balls so we can make them the best they can be. You can contact us through our website at www.pizzaexpress.com or by writing to
  • PizzaExpress,
  • Hunton House,
  • Highbridge Estate,
  • Oxford Road,
  • Uxbridge,
  • Middlesex,
  • UB8 1LX.
  • If your feedback is about a particular product, please let us know the Use By date and code from the front of the pack and where you bought it.
  • EU Registered Address:
  • 38 Main Street Swords,

Net Contents

95g ℮

Per 1/2 Pack (oven cooked)

Energy
634kJ
151kcal
8%of the reference intake
Fat
2.9g

medium

4%of the reference intake
Saturates
0.5g

low

3%of the reference intake
Sugars
1.6g

low

2%of the reference intake
Salt
0.82g

medium

14%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1183kJ

Information

Allergy Information

Storage

Number of uses

This pack contains 2 servings

Nutrition

Typical Valuesproduct as consumed Per 100g Dough Ballsproduct as consumed Per serving (4 Dough Balls)
Energy1183kJ548kJ
-280kcal130kcal
Fat2.2g1.0g
of which Saturates0.2g0.1g
Carbohydrates53.1g24.6g
of which Sugars3.4g1.6g
Fibre2.7g1.3g
Protein10.6g4.9g
Salt1.2g0.56g
This pack contains 2 servings--

Information

Storage

Number of uses

Nutrition

Typical Valuesproduct as consumed Per 100g Dipproduct as consumed Per serving (1/2 dip pot)
Energy1076kJ86kJ
-260kcal21kcal
Fat23.9g1.9g
of which Saturates4.5g0.4g
Carbohydrates5.4g0.4g
of which Sugars0.5g0.0g
Fibre0.8g0.1g
Protein5.4g0.4g
Salt3.27g0.26g
This pack contains 2 servings--
