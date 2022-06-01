Pizza Express Dough Balls With Pesto Dip 95G
Product Description
- Part-baked Dough Balls with a basil pesto dip.
- Ideal for sharing
- Suitable for Vegetarians
- Pack size: 95G
Information
Ingredients
Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Water, Basil (3.5%), Vegetable Oil (Sunflower, Rapeseed), Medium Fat Hard Cheese (Milk) Rapeseed Oil, Salt, Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Garlic Purée, Lemon Juice, Sugar, Yeast, Cornflour, Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid), Antioxidant (Ascorbic Acid), Flour Treatment Agent (Ascorbic Acid)
Allergy Information
- Allergy advice, For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, ingredients in bold.
Storage
Keep refrigerated.If freezing, freeze on day of purchase and consume within 1 month. This product may have been previously frozen.
Cooking Instructions
Instructions: For best results cook from chilled
These are guidelines only as all cooking appliances vary in performance.
Oven cook
Instructions: Cook Them the Pizzaexpress Way
1. Preheat oven.
2. Remove from film wrap.
3. Set aside the basil pesto dip to warm to room temperature. From frozen, set aside for 30 minutes.
4. Place Dough Balls on a baking tray.
5. Bake for 5-6 minutes.
From frozen, increase baking time to 7-8 minutes.
6. Once cooked, remove Dough Balls carefully from the oven. Ensure Dough Balls are piping hot before serving and serve immediately.
Electric 200°C 7-8 mins
Fan 180°C 7-8 mins
Gas Mark 6 7-8 mins
Number of uses
This pack contains 2 servings
Recycling info
Film. Don't Recycle Pot. Recycle Tray. Recycle
Name and address
- Pizza Express,
- Hunton House,
- Highbridge Estate,
- Oxford Road,
- Uxbridge,
- Middlesex,
Return to
- Get in Touch
- We'd love to hear your feedback on these Dough Balls so we can make them the best they can be. You can contact us through our website at www.pizzaexpress.com or by writing to
- PizzaExpress,
- Hunton House,
- Highbridge Estate,
- Oxford Road,
- Uxbridge,
- Middlesex,
- UB8 1LX.
- If your feedback is about a particular product, please let us know the Use By date and code from the front of the pack and where you bought it.
- EU Registered Address:
- 38 Main Street Swords,
Net Contents
95g ℮
Per 1/2 Pack (oven cooked)
- Energy
- 634kJ
-
- 151kcal
- 8%of the reference intake
- Fat
- 2.9g
- 4%of the reference intake
- Saturates
- 0.5g
- 3%of the reference intake
- Sugars
- 1.6g
- 2%of the reference intake
- Salt
- 0.82g
- 14%of the reference intake
medium
low
low
medium
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1183kJ
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|product as consumed Per 100g Dough Balls
|product as consumed Per serving (4 Dough Balls)
|Energy
|1183kJ
|548kJ
|-
|280kcal
|130kcal
|Fat
|2.2g
|1.0g
|of which Saturates
|0.2g
|0.1g
|Carbohydrates
|53.1g
|24.6g
|of which Sugars
|3.4g
|1.6g
|Fibre
|2.7g
|1.3g
|Protein
|10.6g
|4.9g
|Salt
|1.2g
|0.56g
|-
|-
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|product as consumed Per 100g Dip
|product as consumed Per serving (1/2 dip pot)
|Energy
|1076kJ
|86kJ
|-
|260kcal
|21kcal
|Fat
|23.9g
|1.9g
|of which Saturates
|4.5g
|0.4g
|Carbohydrates
|5.4g
|0.4g
|of which Sugars
|0.5g
|0.0g
|Fibre
|0.8g
|0.1g
|Protein
|5.4g
|0.4g
|Salt
|3.27g
|0.26g
|-
|-
Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.