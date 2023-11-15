We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.

Manage cookies
Tesco Home
image 1 of Finish Quantum All in One Lemon 72 Dishwasher Tablets 748.8g
image 1 of Finish Quantum All in One Lemon 72 Dishwasher Tablets 748.8gimage 2 of Finish Quantum All in One Lemon 72 Dishwasher Tablets 748.8gimage 3 of Finish Quantum All in One Lemon 72 Dishwasher Tablets 748.8gimage 4 of Finish Quantum All in One Lemon 72 Dishwasher Tablets 748.8g

Finish Quantum All in One Lemon 72 Dishwasher Tablets 748.8g

4.7(196)
Write a review

£12.50

£16.69/kg

Finish Quantum All in One Lemon 72 Dishwasher Tablets 748.8g
From the #1 Recommended brand*, Finish Quantum All in 1 Dishwasher Tablets, for deep clean and sparkling shine 1st time, every time.
Finish Quantum deep cleans your dishesFinish Quantum provides a sparkling shine to your dishesCLEAN YOUR DISHES WITHOUT PRE-RINSING: Let your dishwasher and the powerful formula of Finish Quantum dishwashing detergent take care of the dirty dishes without pre-rinsing.***
Pack size: 748.8G

Ingredients

Ingredient Decleration: www.rbeuroinfo.com 5 - <15% non-ionic surfactants, oxygen-based bleaching agents, polycarboxylates, phosphonates. Contains enzymes (Subtilisin, Amylase). Contains perfumes (LIMONENE, GERANIOL).

Preparation and Usage

Usage: 1. Handle with dry hands. 2. Do not tear apart. 3. Do not unwrap or break. Dissolves completely in the wash. 4. Place one tab per wash in the DRY dispenser. 5. Do not place in cutlery basket. 6. For best results use eco/auto cycles.WRAPPER-FREE, WITH BIODEGRADEABLE, 100% WATER-SOLUBLE FILMThe built-in salt function is effective in soft/medium & hard water up to 26°e/21°dH. If your water is harder, performance can be improved by adding Finish Salt. To protect the quality of the Quantum tabs, always reseal the pack after use and store away from heat and moisture. Finish Rinse Aid is recommended for best drying results. Packaging to be recycled only if emptied completely.

View all Dishwasher Tablets & Powder

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2023

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here