Tesco 10 Soft Cheese & Garlic Bites 200G

£3.00
£15.00/kg

One soft cheese & garlic bite

Energy
240kJ
58kcal
3%of the reference intake
Fat
3.7g

high

5%of the reference intake
Saturates
1.7g

high

9%of the reference intake
Sugars
0.5g

low

1%of the reference intake
Salt
0.17g

medium

3%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1201kJ / 288kcal

Product Description

  • Full fat soft cheese and garlic, coated in gluten-free breadcrumbs.
  • Rich & Savoury Classic combination in a crispy golden breadcrumb
  • Pack size: 200G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Full Fat Soft Cheese (Milk) (59%), Water, Rice Flour, Gram Flour, Maize Flour, Dried Potato, Cornflour, Potato Starch, Garlic Purée, Chive, Salt, Sunflower Oil and/or Rapeseed Oil, Parsley, Stabilisers (Methyl Cellulose, Xanthan Gum), Lemon Powder, Onion Powder, Garlic Powder, Dextrose, Raising Agents (Sodium Bicarbonate, Disodium Diphosphate), Flavouring, White Pepper, Black Pepper.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Legal information

Packaged in a protective atmosphere

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Once defrosted use within 24 hours and do not refreeze. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 24 hours in the fridge. Not suitable for cooking from frozen. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 1 day and by ‘use by’ date shown.

Cooking Instructions

Oven

Instructions: 190°C/Fan 170°C/Gas 5 10 mins. Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven. Allow to stand for 1 minute after cooking.

Microwave

Instructions: Not suitable for microwave cooking

Number of uses

10 Servings

Recycling info

Sleeve. Recycle Tray. Recycle Film. Recycle at large supermarket

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

200g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gOne soft cheese & garlic bite (20g)
Energy1201kJ / 288kcal240kJ / 58kcal
Fat18.6g3.7g
Saturates8.3g1.7g
Carbohydrate23.9g4.8g
Sugars2.5g0.5g
Fibre1.6g0.3g
Protein5.5g1.1g
Salt0.86g0.17g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When cooked according to instructions.--
