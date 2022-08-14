Veetee Plants & Rice Beetroot Risotto 280G

new beetroot
Parboiled Steamed Rice (70%) (Water, Risotto Rice), Beetroot and Basil Sauce (29%) (Diced Beetroot (10%), Water, Onion, Sunflower Oil, Red Wine (1%) (Sulphites), Basil (1%), Natural Flavouring (Sulphites), Sugar, Garlic Puree, Salt, Corn Starch (Sulphites), Yeast Extract, Red Wine Vinegar (Sulphites), Colour (Paprika Extract), Ground Black Pepper, Beetroot Juice Powder (Beetroot Juice Concentrate, Maltodextrin, Acidity Regulator: Citric Acid) (Sulphites), Basil extract), Acidity Regulator: Glucono-Delta-Lactone
Best Before End: see side of pot.Store in a cool, dry place. Once opened keep refrigerated and consume within 48 hours.
Origin Non-UK
Servings per pack: 2, Serving size: 140g
280g ℮
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per Serving
|Energy
|548kJ/
|767kJ/
|-
|130kcal
|182kcal
|Fat
|1.9g
|2.7g
|of which saturates
|0.3g
|0.4g
|Carbohydrates
|25.3g
|35.4g
|of which sugars
|2.1g
|2.9g
|Fibre
|0.7g
|1.0g
|Protein
|2.4g
|3.4g
|Salt
|0.78g
|1.10g
|-
|-
