Veetee Plants & Rice Beetroot Risotto 280G

5(1)Write a review
Veetee Plants & Rice Beetroot Risotto 280G
£2.00
£7.15/kg

Product Description

  • Rich Beetroot Risotto
  • Head over to www.veetee.com to see how we do it!
  • Delicious steamed cooked plant based meal. Carefully sourced ingredients to create inspired delicious recipes.
  • Easy to prepare & perfectly portioned.
  • Packed in a protective atmosphere for freshness.
  • 100% Plant Based
  • With creamy risotto rice simmered in red wine & basil
  • No artificial colours flavours or preservatives
  • Suitable for vegans
  • Pack size: 280G

Information

Ingredients

Parboiled Steamed Rice (70%) (Water, Risotto Rice), Beetroot and Basil Sauce (29%) (Diced Beetroot (10%), Water, Onion, Sunflower Oil, Red Wine (1%) (Sulphites), Basil (1%), Natural Flavouring (Sulphites), Sugar, Garlic Puree, Salt, Corn Starch (Sulphites), Yeast Extract, Red Wine Vinegar (Sulphites), Colour (Paprika Extract), Ground Black Pepper, Beetroot Juice Powder (Beetroot Juice Concentrate, Maltodextrin, Acidity Regulator: Citric Acid) (Sulphites), Basil extract), Acidity Regulator: Glucono-Delta-Lactone

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Best Before End: see side of pot.Store in a cool, dry place. Once opened keep refrigerated and consume within 48 hours.

Produce of

Origin Non-UK

Number of uses

Servings per pack: 2, Serving size: 140g

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours
  • Free From Artificial Preservatives

Name and address

  • Veetee Foods Ltd,
  • Rochester,
  • Kent,
  • ME2 4DU.
  • UK.

Return to

  • Veetee Foods Ltd,
  • Rochester,
  • Kent,
  • ME2 4DU.
  • UK.

Net Contents

280g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer Serving
Energy548kJ/767kJ/
-130kcal182kcal
Fat1.9g2.7g
of which saturates0.3g0.4g
Carbohydrates25.3g35.4g
of which sugars2.1g2.9g
Fibre0.7g1.0g
Protein2.4g3.4g
Salt0.78g1.10g
Serving per pack: 2; Serving size: 140g--
new beetroot

5 stars

new beetroot

