Banrock Station Chardonnay 75cl

Gorgeous A BANROCK STATION Customer 3rd September 2022 I'm a big fan of this one. It tastes lovely. I've never tried this brand before but I certainly would buy this in the future!

Summers day treat A BANROCK STATION Customer 29UK August 2022 This is incentivised and I have received this product free for testing purposes and in exchange for an honest review. It's complimentary but I will be providing my true options …the good, the bad and the lovely! These are my personal opinions, it's fine if you don't agree. On first appearance the bottle looks very appealing. The labelling feels very luxurious to the touch and would be a stand out bottle on the shelf in my opinion because I love the design on the label and how it is presented overall. I love that it is so clearly labelled as 'vegan friendly' . This was a fantastic treat on a hot summers evening in the garden with my dinner. It was the perfect fresh light fruity flavour. I wouldn't say I could taste the hint of peach in there though. Overall I'd definitely consider purchasing this and having plenty more in the near future.

Crisp white wine A BANROCK STATION Customer 24UK August 2022 This crisp white wine has a great citrus flavour and leaves you wanting more. This would accompany any chicken dish served with a side salad. This is perfect for sharing with friends on a hot summers evening.

Easy summer sipping A BANROCK STATION Customer 28UK July 2022 This was the great wine for a lovely warm summers evening. Easy drinking, fresh, with a citrusy taste. Medium in colour. It was a little too sweet for me, hence my 4 stars. I do however like the ethics from Banrock Station. They are certified by the Forest Stewardship Council, use lighter bottles to help reduce their carbon footprint for transportation and production, are vegan, use recycled materials for much of their packaging and reinvest profits to support environmental projects around the world. Top marks here!

Lovely citrusy notes A BANROCK STATION Customer 23rd July 2022 I loved this wine. This citrus notes it had were lovely and the hint of peach that was for me barely there was beautiful. Good evening or end of week wine.

Refreshing & great value A BANROCK STATION Customer 22nd July 2022 I'm not the biggest fan of Chardonnay or sweet wine, however as I received this for my honest review I thought it was only fair to give it a try :P It doesn't at all taste vinegary as some of the cheaper wines can. It went down a treat fully chilled with the warm weather we've had. I found it to be crisp & fruity and went down smoothly. Would definitely buy again for the price

Delicious and refreshing A BANROCK STATION Customer 22nd July 2022 I actually really liked this wine, it was cool, crisp and tasty. I don't like wine to be too overpowering and this was just right. I would buy again if the price is right.

Fabulous summer sipping A BANROCK STATION Customer 17th July 2022 I love a crisp white wine in summer and had never tried this brand before. Usually I find Chardonnay a bit hit and miss, it can be too oaky for me but this one was light and fresh and fruity. As we didn't finish the full bottle I used the end of it in cooking the next day and it made a fantastic white wine sauce.