Banrock Station Chardonnay 75Cl

Product Description

  • Banrock Station Chardonnay 75cl
  • Banrock Station's commitment to great tasting wine is matched only by its passion for the environment. In partnership with Landcare Australia, Banrock Station supports the Australian environment by planting 100,000 native trees and shrubs each year; creating habitats for Australian wildlife, while capturing and storing the atmospheric greenhouse gas, CO₂, for generations to come.
  • This refreshing, classic Chardonnay is full of fresh citrus and white peach flavours with a hint of vanilla on the finish.
  • Carbon Trust, Carbon Neutral
  • Learn more at accoladewines.com/carbon
  • Wine of Riverland, Australia
  • Pack size: 75CL

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains Sulphites

Wine Colour

White

Alcohol Units

9.8

ABV

13% vol

Producer

Accolade Wines

Type of Closure

Screwcap

Country

Australia

Alcohol Type

Wine

Grape Variety

Chardonnay

Vinification Details

  • Fresh, juicy flavours of peach, melon and citrus with a light delicate oak influence.

History

  • Good wine needs a great environment. Our unique home is located in an area of preserved natural beauty where our vineyards and protected wetlands are a reflection of our passion for wine and dedication to the environment.

Regional Information

  • Riverland has a climate well-suited for growing grapes, with warm summer days and plenty of sunshine allowing full fruit flavours and sugar to develop.

Storage Type

Ambient

Storage Instructions

  • This wine is ideal for drinking now but can be kept for up to 2 years

Produce of

Wine of Australia

Number of uses

Bottle contains 6 glasses

Name and address

  • Bottled by:
  • Accolade Wines Ltd.,
  • Weybridge,
  • KT13 8TB,
  • UK.
  • at:

Importer address

  • Accolade Wines Europe Trading Ltd.,
  • 1st-2nd Floors,
  • 1-2 Victoria Buildings,
  • Haddington Road,
  • Dublin 4,
  • ROI.

Return to

  • Accolade Wines Ltd.,
  • Weybridge,
  • KT13 8TB,
  • UK.
  • Accolade Wines Europe Trading Ltd.,
  • 1st-2nd Floors,
  • 1-2 Victoria Buildings,
  • Haddington Road,
  • Dublin 4,
  • ROI.
  • banrockstation.com

Net Contents

750ml ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100ml:125ml glass:
Energy308kJ/74kcal385kJ/93kcal
Bottle contains 6 glasses--
40 Reviews

Gorgeous

5 stars

A BANROCK STATION Customer

I'm a big fan of this one. It tastes lovely. I've never tried this brand before but I certainly would buy this in the future!

Summers day treat

4 stars

A BANROCK STATION Customer

This is incentivised and I have received this product free for testing purposes and in exchange for an honest review. It's complimentary but I will be providing my true options …the good, the bad and the lovely! These are my personal opinions, it's fine if you don't agree. On first appearance the bottle looks very appealing. The labelling feels very luxurious to the touch and would be a stand out bottle on the shelf in my opinion because I love the design on the label and how it is presented overall. I love that it is so clearly labelled as 'vegan friendly' . This was a fantastic treat on a hot summers evening in the garden with my dinner. It was the perfect fresh light fruity flavour. I wouldn't say I could taste the hint of peach in there though. Overall I'd definitely consider purchasing this and having plenty more in the near future.

Crisp white wine

4 stars

A BANROCK STATION Customer

This crisp white wine has a great citrus flavour and leaves you wanting more. This would accompany any chicken dish served with a side salad. This is perfect for sharing with friends on a hot summers evening.

Easy summer sipping

4 stars

A BANROCK STATION Customer

This was the great wine for a lovely warm summers evening. Easy drinking, fresh, with a citrusy taste. Medium in colour. It was a little too sweet for me, hence my 4 stars. I do however like the ethics from Banrock Station. They are certified by the Forest Stewardship Council, use lighter bottles to help reduce their carbon footprint for transportation and production, are vegan, use recycled materials for much of their packaging and reinvest profits to support environmental projects around the world. Top marks here!

Lovely citrusy notes

4 stars

A BANROCK STATION Customer

I loved this wine. This citrus notes it had were lovely and the hint of peach that was for me barely there was beautiful. Good evening or end of week wine.

Refreshing & great value

4 stars

A BANROCK STATION Customer

I'm not the biggest fan of Chardonnay or sweet wine, however as I received this for my honest review I thought it was only fair to give it a try :P It doesn't at all taste vinegary as some of the cheaper wines can. It went down a treat fully chilled with the warm weather we've had. I found it to be crisp & fruity and went down smoothly. Would definitely buy again for the price

Delicious and refreshing

4 stars

A BANROCK STATION Customer

I actually really liked this wine, it was cool, crisp and tasty. I don't like wine to be too overpowering and this was just right. I would buy again if the price is right.

Fabulous summer sipping

5 stars

A BANROCK STATION Customer

I love a crisp white wine in summer and had never tried this brand before. Usually I find Chardonnay a bit hit and miss, it can be too oaky for me but this one was light and fresh and fruity. As we didn't finish the full bottle I used the end of it in cooking the next day and it made a fantastic white wine sauce.

Chardonnay

5 stars

A BANROCK STATION Customer

love a wine, I find this a medium-dry wine which is my favourite, it's a really nice, smooth, easy drinking wine, perfect for a lovely summer evening.

1-10 of 40 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

