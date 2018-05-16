We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.
Manage cookies
Search with a list of items 

Tesco Finest Lomo 80G

No ratings yetWrite a review
Tesco Finest Lomo 80G
£ 2.35
£2.94/100g

New

4 slices of Lomo

Energy
148kJ
35kcal
2%of the reference intake
Fat
1.1g

medium

2%of the reference intake
Saturates
0.4g

medium

2%of the reference intake
Sugars
0.3g

low

<1%of the reference intake
Salt
0.67g

high

11%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 926kJ / 220kcal

Product Description

  • Dry cured pork loin.
  • Air dried Spanish pork loin with paprika & garlic. Matured in Northern Spain for a minimum of 35 days
  • Pack size: 80G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Pork Loin, Salt, Paprika, Dextrose, Garlic Paste, Antioxidant (Sodium Ascorbate), Preservatives (Sodium Nitrite, Potassium Nitrate), Oregano.

Legal information

Packaged in a protective atmosphere

Storage

Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 3 days and by 'use by' date shown.

Number of uses

5 Servings

Recycling info

Film. Don't Recycle Tray. Recycle

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

80g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g4 slices of Lomo (16g)
Energy926kJ / 220kcal148kJ / 35kcal
Fat6.7g1.1g
Saturates2.5g0.4g
Carbohydrate1.7g0.3g
Sugars1.7g0.3g
Fibre1.0g0.2g
Protein37.7g6.0g
Salt4.18g0.67g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--
View all Chorizo, Salami & Continental Meats

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2022

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Write a review

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here