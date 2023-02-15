We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Search with a list of items 
Clubcard Price

Pukka Breathe In Eucalyptus Organic Tea 20 Sachts 38G

4.8(26)Write a review
Pukka Breathe In Eucalyptus Organic Tea 20 Sachts 38G
£4.00
£10.53/100g

Product Description

  • PUKKA BREATHE IN EUC ORG TEA 20 SACHTS 38G
  • Made with purpose
  • Beauty comes from within as much as outside. It's why our boxes use vegetable-based inks on sustainably sourced, recyclable card. Every box blended and packed using renewable energy and every bag stitched with organic string. Every single tag and envelope is recyclable. Everything crafted with care that in turn cares for your world.
  • 1% For the Planet
  • Visit www.fairwild.org.
  • This herbal tea blends the refreshing aroma of mint and eucalyptus, with the warming sensation of ginger and the soothing support of honey. Inhale the steam to refresh and drink to soothe.
  Clear your senses with our expertly blended Breathe In tea. Find a moment of relief with the refreshing aroma of mint and eucalyptus, the warming sensation of ginger and the soothing support of honey. Inhale the steam to refresh and drink to soothe.
  • Created by herbal experts and nutritionists, our Breathe In tea combines the latest scientific research with traditional herbal wisdom to naturally support you when your senses are in need of a helping hand. Each compostable tea bag is full of essential oils and the highest quality herbs, specifically sourced for their easing properties. Cool mint and eucalyptus work together synergistically to help you find your breath again, clearing your senses, whilst the stimulating effects of ginger warm you up from within. Perfect for everyday support, the honey gives our blend a delicate sweet and comforting finish.
  • Part of our seasonal family, this combination of herbs is naturally caffeine-free and contains only ethically sourced, organically grown ingredients. Our ginger is sourced from warm and wet areas of India where we have worked with farmers for 15 years to increase the amount of land to grow our organic ginger. The farmers will sustainably harvest the root when the beautiful flowers of the ginger plant flourish. The root is then dried and tested for essential oil content by our team of experts to ensure our blends are of the highest quality. Once all of the organic ingredients have been blended in a home compostable tea bag, they are protected by our FSC® certified recyclable paper sachets that retains the quality until you are ready to enjoy.
  • Expertly blended by herbal experts and nutritionists using the highest quality ingredients, our Breathe In tea combines the latest scientific research with traditional herbal wisdom to naturally support you when your senses are in need of a helping hand.
  • Cool mint and eucalyptus: Work together synergistically to clear your senses, helping you find your breath again
  • Ginger: Has stimulating effects that refresh the senses during pollen season and warms you up from within during the colder months
  • Manuka Honey: The soothing support of honey helps to comfort you, giving you a moment of relief
  • All ingredients are tested by our team of experts to ensure our blends are of the highest quality and are protected by our FSC® certified recyclable paper sachets that retain the quality until you are ready to enjoy
  • Part of our herbal seasonal family, this combination of organic herbs is naturally caffeine-free and only contains ethically and sustainably sourced ingredients
  • Breath of fresh air
  • A blend for breathing deeply and awakening your senses. Breath in with a dash of honey for some sweet inspiration.
  • Every Pukka tea uses the highest grade organic herbs. Each one blending herbal wisdom with delicious flavours to help you lead a fairer, happier life.
  • Soil Association Organic - Non-UK Agriculture
  • EU Organic - GB-ORG-05, EU/Non-EU Agriculture
  • FSC - FSC® Mix, Packaging, FSC® C021323
  • Organic
  • Cooling mint, warm ginger and a hint of honey
  • Naturally caffeine-free
  • Take a moment to inhale the refreshing aroma of mint and eucalyptus
  • With ginger to bring warmth and a touch of honey to gently soothe
  • Kosher
  • Pack size: 38G

Information

Ingredients

Naturally Caffeine-free and ethically sourced, 100% organically grown ingredients: Field Mint Leaf (28%), Eucalyptus Leaf (23%), Ginger Root (15%), Lemon Thyme Leaf (13.5%), Licorice Root, Aniseed, Marshmallow Root, Honey Flavour (3%), Peppermint Essential Oil Flavour (1.5%), 6% FairWild™ certified ingredients (Licorice) by dried weight, 21% fair trade ingredients certified according to the Fair for Life Standard - Ginger, Licorice

Storage

Best before end: see base

Preparation and Usage

  • Infuse for up to 15 minutes in freshly boiled water
  • Boiling just the water you need helps make every cup of Pukka tea as sustainable as it can be.

Number of uses

20 Count

Name and address

  • Pukka Herbs Ltd,
  • The Herb House,
  • Keynsham,
  • BS31 2GN,
  • UK.

Return to

  • Pukka Herbs Ltd,
  • The Herb House,
  • Keynsham,
  • BS31 2GN,
  • UK.
  • pukkaherbs.com
  • herbhouse@pukkaherbs.com
  • www.pukkaherbs.com

Net Contents

38g ℮

26 Reviews

Average of 4.8 stars

Help other customers like you

Write a review

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Instant Relief

5 stars

A Pukka Customer

The flavor is good and the tea bag is strong enough for a good cup of tea. Most all of their blends are well balanced and helpful for what the description implies. It does wonders if you have a blocked nose.

Really refreshing, I've finished the box already!

5 stars

A Pukka Customer

I am a huge herbal tea fan and am always looking for a more interesting alternative to peppermint tea. This tea is great for an awakening mid-morning drink, it has the right balance between invigorating eucalyptus and the sweetness of the honey,I would highly recommend all fans of peppermint tea to try it.

Opened up my airways

4 stars

A Pukka Customer

I always find these teas a little dry to the palette but find that drinking a glass of water after the tea rehydrates my mouth. It must be the eucalyptus that opened my airway a little, I've been drinking these whilst suffering a heavy cold. I'd get them again.

Peaceful and so refreshing!

5 stars

A Pukka Customer

As a SAHM of two young boys, anything peaceful and calming is very welcome in my life! This tea is just that, it is so fresh and calming and totally cleansing! It really helps if my stomach is upset also!

Great therapy for your lungs

5 stars

A Pukka Customer

I have had to buy another box as I was very impressed with how better I feel after drinking this , it has Eucalyptus and a hint of honey so you don't need any sugar or sweetener but it's down to personal taste. It also contains lemon , ginger and aniseed amongst other high quality ingredients which makes this a great way to open up your lungs and help clear your sinuses and help towards clearing your chest and aid a better sleep.

Nice

5 stars

A Pukka Customer

I'm a lover of herbal/ fruit teas and this one is really wonderful. Nice design of packet leave the tea bag in for 5 minutes after boiling, I didn't add sugar or honey as wanted to taste the real ingredients and I was so pleased. Also you do feel the effects of this tea, your chest feel so relaxed and you can breathe! So yes brilliant during winter

Refreshing!

5 stars

A Pukka Customer

Lovely and refreshing and makes a change to traditional tea. Really wakes you up in a morning and great in the winter too if you have a blocked nose. Will definitely be trying the other flavour combinations too!

Organic herbal tea

4 stars

A Pukka Customer

These tea bags have a very strong herbal flavour , I think they would help if you have a cold or flu as they have a slight eucalyptus flavour with a hint of honey , they are naturally caffeine free and are organic. There is 20 in the box. I definitely recommend these tea bags if you like herbal tea as they are full of flavour.

My new favorite!

5 stars

A Pukka Customer

I am a massive tea drinker but as I have chronic migraines I stick to either decaffeinated tea or herbal teas. Pukka ticks all the boxes for me, they have a massive range of flavored herbal teas and recently I've just discovered my new favorite flavor and I'm obsessed! The Pukka "Breathe" tea is 100% organic and caffeine free, made from essential herbs such as eucalyptus, mint, ginger and honey. The honey is a gentle hint which adds a slight sweetness to the tea making it perfect! I let my tea steep for about 15 mins so that all the flavors are set free, I will often sit and breathe in the steam as it helps to clear my sinuses and feels so soothing. During this cold season, the breathe in tea has been my go to drink to help relive my stuffy nose and in doing so ensures I sleep better at night. I find them to be excellent value for money, the quality of the tea bag itself is strong, I've had no issues with tearing, inside the box there are 20 tea sachets and they last me about a week, so I make sure to add them to the basket when I do my weekly shop. Trust Pukka to deliver a tea bursting with flavor, that's nurturing, has health benefits and has a range that has so many delicious flavors, I love them!

Lovely tea

5 stars

A Pukka Customer

Lovely tea- I enjoyed drinking it with nothing added on , just plain. Tea does wonders , I truly believe it makes a positive impact on our body and mind. I wished it was more minty in flavour and smell so that the breath in would clear your airways kind of tea, but ai think it was designed more to 'breath in' as in relax over s cuppa. Overall nice aroma would buy again

1-10 of 26 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

