Pukka Breathe In Eucalyptus Organic Tea 20 Sachts 38G

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Instant Relief A Pukka Customer 11th January 2023 The flavor is good and the tea bag is strong enough for a good cup of tea. Most all of their blends are well balanced and helpful for what the description implies. It does wonders if you have a blocked nose.

Really refreshing, I've finished the box already! A Pukka Customer 11th January 2023 I am a huge herbal tea fan and am always looking for a more interesting alternative to peppermint tea. This tea is great for an awakening mid-morning drink, it has the right balance between invigorating eucalyptus and the sweetness of the honey,I would highly recommend all fans of peppermint tea to try it.

Opened up my airways A Pukka Customer 8UK January 2023 I always find these teas a little dry to the palette but find that drinking a glass of water after the tea rehydrates my mouth. It must be the eucalyptus that opened my airway a little, I've been drinking these whilst suffering a heavy cold. I'd get them again.

Peaceful and so refreshing! A Pukka Customer 7UK January 2023 As a SAHM of two young boys, anything peaceful and calming is very welcome in my life! This tea is just that, it is so fresh and calming and totally cleansing! It really helps if my stomach is upset also!

Great therapy for your lungs A Pukka Customer 6UK January 2023 I have had to buy another box as I was very impressed with how better I feel after drinking this , it has Eucalyptus and a hint of honey so you don't need any sugar or sweetener but it's down to personal taste. It also contains lemon , ginger and aniseed amongst other high quality ingredients which makes this a great way to open up your lungs and help clear your sinuses and help towards clearing your chest and aid a better sleep.

Nice A Pukka Customer 6UK January 2023 I'm a lover of herbal/ fruit teas and this one is really wonderful. Nice design of packet leave the tea bag in for 5 minutes after boiling, I didn't add sugar or honey as wanted to taste the real ingredients and I was so pleased. Also you do feel the effects of this tea, your chest feel so relaxed and you can breathe! So yes brilliant during winter

Refreshing! A Pukka Customer 5UK January 2023 Lovely and refreshing and makes a change to traditional tea. Really wakes you up in a morning and great in the winter too if you have a blocked nose. Will definitely be trying the other flavour combinations too!

Organic herbal tea A Pukka Customer 4UK January 2023 These tea bags have a very strong herbal flavour , I think they would help if you have a cold or flu as they have a slight eucalyptus flavour with a hint of honey , they are naturally caffeine free and are organic. There is 20 in the box. I definitely recommend these tea bags if you like herbal tea as they are full of flavour.

My new favorite! A Pukka Customer 4UK January 2023 I am a massive tea drinker but as I have chronic migraines I stick to either decaffeinated tea or herbal teas. Pukka ticks all the boxes for me, they have a massive range of flavored herbal teas and recently I've just discovered my new favorite flavor and I'm obsessed! The Pukka "Breathe" tea is 100% organic and caffeine free, made from essential herbs such as eucalyptus, mint, ginger and honey. The honey is a gentle hint which adds a slight sweetness to the tea making it perfect! I let my tea steep for about 15 mins so that all the flavors are set free, I will often sit and breathe in the steam as it helps to clear my sinuses and feels so soothing. During this cold season, the breathe in tea has been my go to drink to help relive my stuffy nose and in doing so ensures I sleep better at night. I find them to be excellent value for money, the quality of the tea bag itself is strong, I've had no issues with tearing, inside the box there are 20 tea sachets and they last me about a week, so I make sure to add them to the basket when I do my weekly shop. Trust Pukka to deliver a tea bursting with flavor, that's nurturing, has health benefits and has a range that has so many delicious flavors, I love them!