Peperami Roasted Chicken Bites 4X25g

Ergh
No, just no. Ergh not toddler approved either tasted wrong and like 5 in a packet. No worth it.
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 927kJ
Chicken Breast (85%), Sugar, Potato Starch, Salt, Preservative (Sodium Lactate), Flavourings, Stabilisers (Methyl Cellulose, Pentasodium Triphosphate), Rice Flour, Yeast Extract, Dried Glucose Syrup, Maltodextrin, Tapioca Starch, Onion Powder, Spices, Tomato Powder, Garlic Powder, Pea Starch, Gelling Agent (Processed Euchema Seaweed), Beetroot Powder, Chilli Powder, Sunflower Oil, Honey, Herbs, Coconut Oil, Colour (Paprika Extract), Spice Extracts, Smoked Salt, Garlic Oil
Keep refrigerated <5°C. Once opened, consume immediately.Not suitable for home freezing.
4 x 25g ℮
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per 25g bag
|%* per 25g bag
|Energy
|927kJ
|361kJ
|4%
|-
|221kcal
|86kcal
|Fat
|11.61g
|4.6g
|7%
|Of which Saturates
|3.20g
|1.2g
|6%
|Carbohydrate
|9.91g
|2.4g
|1%
|Of which Sugars
|1.98g
|1.0g
|1%
|Protein
|20.73g
|8.5g
|17%
|Salt
|2.14g
|0.825g
|14%
|* of Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|-
Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.
