Peperami Roasted Chicken Bites 4X25g

£ 2.00
£2.00/100g
Per 25g bag:

Energy
361kJ
86kcal
4%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 927kJ

Product Description

  • Cooked, chopped and shaped chicken in a roasted, savoury, seasoning.
  • www.peperami.tv
  • Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
  • Peperami is a registered trademark.
  • High in Protein
  • Made with 100% Chicken Breast
  • Pack size: 100G
  • High in Protein

Information

Ingredients

Chicken Breast (85%), Sugar, Potato Starch, Salt, Preservative (Sodium Lactate), Flavourings, Stabilisers (Methyl Cellulose, Pentasodium Triphosphate), Rice Flour, Yeast Extract, Dried Glucose Syrup, Maltodextrin, Tapioca Starch, Onion Powder, Spices, Tomato Powder, Garlic Powder, Pea Starch, Gelling Agent (Processed Euchema Seaweed), Beetroot Powder, Chilli Powder, Sunflower Oil, Honey, Herbs, Coconut Oil, Colour (Paprika Extract), Spice Extracts, Smoked Salt, Garlic Oil

Storage

Keep refrigerated <5°C. Once opened, consume immediately.Not suitable for home freezing.

Warnings

  • Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.

Name and address

  • Peperami Snacks,
  • LSI-Germany GmbH,
  • Eyber Str. 81,
  • D-91522 Ansbach.
  • 24 Old Queen Street,
  • London,

Return to

  • Questions/ comments?
  • Please email to feedback@peperami.com or write to
  • Peperami Snacks,
  • 24 Old Queen Street,
  • London,
  • SW1H 9HP,
  • UK.

Net Contents

4 x 25g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 25g bag%* per 25g bag
Energy927kJ361kJ4%
-221kcal86kcal
Fat11.61g4.6g7%
Of which Saturates3.20g1.2g6%
Carbohydrate9.91g2.4g1%
Of which Sugars1.98g1.0g1%
Protein20.73g8.5g17%
Salt2.14g0.825g14%
* of Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)---

Safety information

Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.

1 Review

Average of 1 stars

Ergh

1 stars

No, just no. Ergh not toddler approved either tasted wrong and like 5 in a packet. No worth it.

